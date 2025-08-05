Updated August 5, 2025 at 5:00 p.m.*

MADRID — The opening scene of Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs finds the characters discussing the cost of tips. It’s a good illustration of the complexity of the practice: some stand for rewarding exceptional service, others question the obligation to give anything at all. It’s a dilemma that goes to the heart of economics, ethics and culture — with variations that may depend on who and where you are.

In many countries, a gratuity is considered an integral part of workers’ compensation in sectors such as hospitality and restaurants. However, tipping culture varies significantly around the world. In some places it is seen as an expression of gratitude, while elsewhere it can be perceived as unnecessary or even offensive.

In Spain, tipping culture can be very different from one region to the other. According to a study carried out by Alpha Research, only 11% of customers leave a tip, and 17% admit that they have never left any.

The amount of the tip may be more modest in comparison with countries like the United States, where it is common to leave between 15% and 20% of the total bill, and where tipping is established by law as an essential part of the income of service workers. In the past month, gratuity questions have become even more important with President Donald Trump signing into law a “no tax on tips” tax break as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

In Spain, some restaurants have started implementing a mandatory “American-style” tip, requesting an extra fee once you’ve finished your plate and pay, a technique which has raised the alarm for organizations like FACUA (the Spanish Consumers Rights Association).

“It’s a way to force customers to give a tip, and that’s illegal,” Rubén Sánchez, FACUA’s general secretary in an interview with the news agency EFE. “The tip is a question of gratitude, not of obligation.”

To tip or not to tip

So, when should we leave a tip? The obligation to tip varies according to local customs and cultural expectations. In some places, customers are expected to give a specific percentage of the total bill, while in others tipping is completely optional.

It can also depend on the circumstances. For example, for a special event or a celebration, the tip tends to be more generous. Yet despite the diversity of cultural norms, there are occasions when it is more common to give a tip, such as in restaurants, bars and for delivery services. Indeed, some will argue that giving a tip is essential to guarantee an adequate treatment on future visits to the same establishment.

According to several studies, gratuity culture can have a significant impact on the economy. In the United States, for example, the Department of Labor estimates that around 16% of workers in the service sector mostly depend on tips to supplement their salaries. This dependence has led to debates about wage equity and whether tipping should be or not an essential part of workers’ income.

Furthermore, the payment method can also influence the practice of giving a tip. In cash transactions, it is easier to make a specific amount, like rounding up or leaving the change. In comparison, paying by card or mobile application allows you to add a more precise percentage. However, this type of electronic payments, which use has increased from around 16% in 2019 to around 30% in 2022 according to the Bank of Spain, has led to fewer tips.

“Before, people felt bad if they didn’t leave any tips on the table. Now, when they pay by card, they don’t have to say or show anything,” says Elisabet Ruiz-Dotras, professor of Economic Studies and Business at the Open University of Catalunya in a recent interview with Diari de Tarragona. “Also, another reason is that they don’t know if the tip will be distributed among the waiters or if it will end directly into the owner’s pocket.”

Iit is easier to tip a specific amount in cash transactions, like rounding up or leaving the change. Paying by card or a mobile application allows you to add a more precise tip percentage. – Creative Commons

Tipping culture varies

It is a complex context in which multiple factors intervene and which makes it difficult to give a unanimous answer to the question about whether the gratuity culture should disappear or not. On the one hand, many believe that tipping must continue to be conceived as a form of recognition and gratitude for exceptional service. However, its obligation and its impact on wage equity continue to raise serious ethical and economic doubts.

Ultimately, the culture of tipping persists as a deep-rooted tradition in many societies, although its form and intention vary. The solution is based on cultural awareness, generosity and the consideration towards the people who provide services, while we work on systems that guarantee fair wages and equitable working conditions.

The debate over gratuity, just like in the opening scene of Reservoir Dogs, will continue to evolve as society reflects on the meaning of this apparently simple yet culturally significant gesture.

We look at a few national examples:

Tipping in South Korea In South Korea, leaving a tip is not common, whether it is for a waiter, a taxi driver or a tour guide. It can even be perceived as rude, especially if you insist after the person first refuses it. Koreans don’t expect you to pay extra for a job they’re already paid to do and for which they will do their best anyway. An article in the Korea Times explains how uncomfortable most of them actually feel with this emerging culture. To reward staff, some high-end restaurants and hotels now count a service charge (between 10 and 15 %) but it is always included in the bill. To adapt to this foreign — and unsolicited — practice and accommodate tourists who really want to give gratuity, some coffee shops and restaurants also leave a tip jar at the counter. But if you really want to show your gratitude, just express it – speaking Korean if you can – and simply be respectful, it will be much appreciated.

Tipping in Italy Most Italians, especially of older generations, consider that 1 euro or 2 are an appropriate tip — regardless of the total amount of the bill. Given that so many restaurants were traditionally family-owned, tips could be misinterpreted as rude, as a gesture to an owner who could not look after their family. But as restaurants become more business-like, restaurant owners, as well as waiters, say that they look for tips from customers, particularly foreign tourists. An article in daily La Repubblica collects stories of legendary tips given by foreigners — something that most Italians in the service industry do not expect from their fellow country people.

A waiter paces outside a Korean restaurant in Kyoto, Japan on Aug. 22, 2021. – RomÃ©o A

Tipping in Brazil Although it is not mandatory, tipping is culturally rooted in Brazil, especially in the hospitality business where it contributes to fair wages for service providers. The amount can vary depending on the service and location, but you can apply the 10-15% rule almost everywhere. This goes for restaurants, bars (if you’ve opened a bar tab and don’t pay for each of your drink) and tour guides. As for hotel staff, gratuity per service, such as housekeeping, bag carrying, concierge, is a more common practice with R (around ) per service being considered appropriate (more if you stay in a high-end or luxury hotel). Your experience there can depend on your gratuities. Giving a tip in cafes or to taxi drivers is however uncommon, but if you appreciated the service, you can always round up the fare or leave the change. The other golden rule for tipping in Brazil is to use the local currency Brazilian reais (R$) to do so and always keep change to tip if you use your credit card so it goes directly to the person whose service you want to reward.

*Originally published April 4, 2024, this article was updated August 5, 2025 with additional information about the U.S. tax break on tips.



