BOGOTÁ — I would say, without much hesitation, that one way of resolving a good deal of the Middle East conflict, especially in Gaza, is for the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to start building kindergartens for Palestinian children there — or perhaps inside Israel and, why not, in Tel Aviv itself. The same leader that sensible folk around the world are calling a mass murderer should be tasked with preparing their meals and, for the littlest ones, changing diapers.

He would look so endearing and paternal, cleaning the rooms and making beds for surviving Palestinian children. This humane exercise might even reconsider his opinion that Palestinian children — seemingly forsaken by God and the world’s lofty ‘democrats’ — are born (concieved?) as,terrorists. Of course for all too many of them, it would be too late…

There are pictures of the Israeli soldiers, once the shooting is done, donning a Palestinian mother’s dress, like sadistic transvestites, or playing mockingly with the toys and footballs of children that are no more. I imagine that amid the rubble the children haven’t had much of a chance of kicking a ball around of late.

Macabre humor

As I say, this might “soften” the heart of a man who, as if trying his hand at macabre humor, has proposed that Donald Trump be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Both men, who no doubt would be skilled as butchers, claim “war is peace,” in a sinister distortion of language fit for a George Orwell novel.

Quite shamelessly, they boast that the genocide or “ethnic cleansing” being enacted in Gaza, is an achievement that would make not one but both of them, deserving of a prize that has, admittedly, a dark history.

Trump did not hold back when he recently declared he had made an enormous contribution to “world peace.”

Trump, who carries the air of Jack the Ripper, did not hold back when he recently declared he had made an enormous contribution to “world peace” (whatever that may be) using the “biggest bombs we’ve ever dropped on anyone,” in this case on Iran in June.

Wings of vultures

Nor did he forget his late colleague President Harry S. Truman, who had two atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, something the orange-haired barbarian insists “stopped a lot of fighting.” It is even rumored he was sorry the “little gift” they sent Iran was without a nuclear warhead.

It seems the Gaza genocide these laureates-in-waiting are boasting about is reaping them benefits.

In any case, it seems the Gaza genocide these laureates-in-waiting are boasting about is reaping them benefits. It is giving them wings, ample like those of vultures, and placing them on the highest pedestal of imperialist aggression against the peoples of the world and especially now, the Palestinians. Like they were two charitable nuns or benefactors of the poor, one of them, Bibi, tells the other lamb his peace prize “is well deserved, and you should get it.”

Netanyahu with Trump in the White House, July 8, 2025, Avi Ohayon/Israel Gpo via ZUMA Press Wire

In other though equally fateful times, someone suggested, sarcastically, awarding the Nobel Prize to Hitler. It was the Swedish parliamentarian Erik Brandt, who suggested in January 1939 that “probably Hitler will, if left in peace and undisturbed by the warmongers, pacify Europe and possibly the whole world.” That was in the wake of the 1938 Munich Conference, wherein France and Britain had knelt before the Führer and his demands, and we know what happened next.

No joke

In this case, the Israeli butcher’s proposal is serious. It’s no joke. He wants his American counterpart to have the award, devalued and all, no doubt hoping for his own prize down the line, why not? They both deserve it for their contribution in bombs and massacres to the “peace processes.”

I say devalued, because if they’ve given the Nobel to killers like the late U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and that terrorist the late Israeli leader Menachem Begin, just to mention two, why not to these thugs? Why not indeed, some will ask, if they are cleansing the world of the “enemies of peace” and preparing the ground in Gaza for the tourist hordes?

This is a unique opportunity for the prize and its ever-deteriorating list of laureates to become utterly discredited.

For the award to have any justification, our kindly Trump might have to start building well-equipped shelters for immigrants. Of course that would be akin to a pedophile running kindergartens. This is a unique opportunity for the prize and its ever-deteriorating list of laureates to become utterly discredited, and finally fit for a calamitous violator of all human rights.

And what would a crook like Netanyahu have to do to deserve the paltry little prize: chauffeur around a Palestinian grandma and grandchild — or better yet, bomb them off the face of the earth?