In partnership with the ZUMA photo agency , here is our selection of the top images for this week: from the discussion of a Ukraine ceasefire to the Spanish celebration of the Holy Week

Macron and US Officials discuss Ukraine ceasefire in Paris

April 17 — French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Élysée Palace in Paris, alongside U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, ahead of talks focused on a Ukraine ceasefire.

The Po, Dora, and Stura rivers in Italy rise in water level

April 17 — Weather alert in Turin, Italy, as the Stura River swells near the Meisino beach area, prompting concerns over rising water levels amid heavy rainfall.

A Catholic penitent performing a ritual on Good Friday

April 18 — A Catholic penitent performs self-flagellation in Antipolo, Philippines, during Good Friday rites. While this act of devotion is part of local tradition to atone for sins, the Catholic Church does not endorse it, considering it an extreme and misguided interpretation of faith.

Youth Demand protest on Cannon Street, London

April 17 — Dozens of Youth Demand supporters protest near Cannon Street in London, calling for a full trade embargo on Israel and demanding that the super-rich pay reparations to those most affected by the climate crisis.

Odesa after Russia’s drone attack

April 16 — A woman stands amid rubble outside a home damaged by a Russian drone strike in Odesa. The overnight attack sparked fires and hit civilian sites, including homes and warehouse facilities.

Charak Puja festival in Bangladesh

April 15 — A sannyasi (religious mendicant) is spun around with hooks pierced into his back during Charak Puja, a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. Celebrated in parts of Bangladesh and West Bengal, the ritual symbolizes prayers for prosperity and protection and reflects deep-rooted rural traditions.

Singaporean sunrise

April 18 — A cityscape of Singapore glows at sunrise in this early morning view, capturing the calm before the day’s hustle and bustle.

Holy Monday in Spain

April 14 — A penitent from the Nuestra Señora de las Angustias brotherhood carries a giant cross through the streets of León during the Holy Monday Passion procession. The centuries-old brotherhoods have been part of the city’s Easter traditions for over 400 years.

Saudi Defense Minister Khalid Bin Salman Al Saud Visits Tehran

April 17 — Iran’s military chief General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri welcomes Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman in Tehran. The visit aims to strengthen defense ties, boost regional cooperation, and address counter-terrorism, following a similar trip by Saudi officials in late 2024.