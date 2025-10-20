-Analysis-

PARIS — Here we are once again, confronted by the enemy within. Donald Trump is certainly active abroad, both in the Middle East and in his Caribbean backyard, but his main battleground remains at home: the “deep state,” the “Marxists,” the “antifa terrorists,” — and anyone else who opposes the authoritarian drift of the 47th President of the United States.

During his first months back in office, Trump seemed to be acting almost unchallenged. The Democrats were still reeling from their defeat, and much of the population appeared resigned to his victory. That apathy now seems to have passed.

We are witnessing the reawakening of resistance to the MAGA (“Make America Great Again”) movement’s attempt to take control of American democracy. The success of the “No Kings Day” demonstrations on Saturday was spectacular — with more than seven million protesters nationwide. But it is not the only sign.

Hundreds of academics are speaking out against the new regulations the White House is trying to impose on universities. The vast majority of journalists accredited to the Pentagon are refusing to obey Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s mandates, meant to prohibit them from using any sources other than official ones. Admiral Alvin Hosley, Commander of the Southern Command, has resigned from his post and from the military less than a year after his appointment, emphasizing that his oath was to the nation, not to the president. Meanwhile, Democratic mayors in cities where Trump has deployed the National Guard — such as Portland and Chicago — are fiercely opposing what they see as the militarization of politics.

Testing the limits of power

These examples show a country growing increasingly aware of the threat posed by a transgressive president. The question now is: how far will he go?

Trump has publicly mentioned the possibility of invoking the “anti-insurrection law” of 1807, which would allow him to deploy the armed forces on American soil and bypass the judiciary. Also troubling is a recent, cryptic remark from top White House aide Stephen Miller, who at 39 is increasingly seen as the ideological architect of the Trump presidency. In a CNN interview, Miller began to say that the president had “plenary authority,” then stopped mid-sentence and abruptly ended the interview. Some commentators wondered if he realized he had said too much. The clip quickly went viral.

People protest the Trump administration in downtown Los Angeles, CA during the nationwide No King Protests on Saturday, October 18, 2025. Image: Justin L. Stewart/ZUMA Press Wire

The truth is that Trump does not have these “full powers” — but he clearly wishes he did. Miller’s words could signal an evolution in that direction, which would free the president from both the justice system and Congress, and even allow him to postpone elections.

Incompetent or malicious leadership can lead to global catastrophe.

Fantasy? Exaggerated fear? A recently published book adds to these doubts. The Mission by Tim Weiner focuses on the CIA in the 21st century, but also teaches a powerful lesson about the relationship between political authority and the security establishment in the United States. It shows how incompetent or malicious leadership can lead to global catastrophe — as seen in Iraq.

Weiner quotes a former CIA executive speaking about Trump’s first administration: “The existential danger to the nation is when the policymaker corrupts the role of the intelligence agencies, which is to provide unbiased and apolitical intelligence to inform policy.” A statement that is particularly pertinent to the situation at the moment.

When Trump tells senior officers that American cities could be used as their training grounds, it would be a mistake not to take him seriously.