Every generation wants to set itself apart from the one before it, admiring some traits while mocking others. The same no doubt holds for how Gen Z (born 1995 to 2010) sees Millennials (born 1980 to 1995). At German weekly Die Zeit, we asked the Gen Z-ers around our newsroom and among our wider readership … and this is how they see Millennials:

We’re jealous of your Thermomix multicooker, but we’d never admit it.

Millennials dress like interns who never got promoted.

Your Instagram stories are way too cluttered with tags, GIFs, and music.

You’re just as bad at relationships as we are.

A peace sign is not a cool pose for a picture.

What was that whole mustache thing about? And man-buns and boho queens? You are truly the generation of questionable taste.

Espresso machines are not a personality trait.

Stop whining so much. Just go tell your bosses you also care about work-life balance instead of sending us in to do it for you.

You don’t talk enough about money and salaries at work. Break that taboo.

Costume jewelry can be worn in a way that doesn’t look cheap (Gen Z does this all the time).

Please, PLEASE, no more rose gold (applies to everything).

The iPad is not a teacher. Talk to your kids.

Long socks are really better than short ones.

You’re not as young as you pretend to be.

Less people-pleasing, please.

It’s sweet, but you don’t need to start every conversation with “Can I tell you something?” (especially when it’s something juicy).

We wear Y2K ironically, not because you had such great style.

No, you’re not digital natives.

Yes, we know what a Walkman is. Yes, we know who Kurt Cobain was.

No, we’re not trying to ruin Harry Potter for you, but J. K. Rowling is still transphobic.

We know what a pencil has to do with a cassette tape.

Stop drinking so much. Nobody needs a “well-earned beer” (or wine) every single evening.

Your emojis give your age away. 😂, 😎, ✌️ should be retired.

You don’t have to stage-manage everything just to feel like you’ve got it all under control. Nobody does.

Mom jeans are out, but you still pull them off.

Embrace the cringe! You were socialized in the darkest phase of social media, don’t let TikTok dancers tell you otherwise.

We got it: you love matching socks with your outfits.

Thanks for turning every email into a Teams meeting to create “work time.”

You’re not as liberal and open-minded as you think. The financial crisis hit hard on your belief system.

Road cycling is not a personality. It’s a minus, actually.

Being a “90s kid” is not a personality either.

Yes, the era you grow up in shapes you – but stop talking about generations so much.

We get it, you grew up with the most iconic music videos.

With your backpacks and cargo bikes, you look like school kids.

A bit more nonchalance would suit you.

Sliding into DMs on Strava is weird.

Using Strava at all is weird.

Taylor Swift isn’t as cool as you think.

Not every meal (complete with “yummy” stickers) needs to be posted.

Stop glorifying your childhood already.

Wearing a hat is not a personality.

I love that you’re (mostly) pretty at peace with yourselves, despite the cycling phase.

No need to blur your Teams background, we’re not interested in your Millennial kitchen.

