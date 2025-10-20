Every generation wants to set itself apart from the one before it, admiring some traits while mocking others. The same no doubt holds for how Gen Z (born 1995 to 2010) sees Millennials (born 1980 to 1995). At German weekly Die Zeit, we asked the Gen Z-ers around our newsroom and among our wider readership … and this is how they see Millennials:
- We’re jealous of your Thermomix multicooker, but we’d never admit it.
- Millennials dress like interns who never got promoted.
- Your Instagram stories are way too cluttered with tags, GIFs, and music.
- You’re just as bad at relationships as we are.
- A peace sign is not a cool pose for a picture.
- What was that whole mustache thing about? And man-buns and boho queens? You are truly the generation of questionable taste.
- Espresso machines are not a personality trait.
- Stop whining so much. Just go tell your bosses you also care about work-life balance instead of sending us in to do it for you.
- You don’t talk enough about money and salaries at work. Break that taboo.
- Costume jewelry can be worn in a way that doesn’t look cheap (Gen Z does this all the time).
- Please, PLEASE, no more rose gold (applies to everything).
- The iPad is not a teacher. Talk to your kids.
- Long socks are really better than short ones.
- You’re not as young as you pretend to be.
- Less people-pleasing, please.
- It’s sweet, but you don’t need to start every conversation with “Can I tell you something?” (especially when it’s something juicy).
- We wear Y2K ironically, not because you had such great style.
- No, you’re not digital natives.
- Yes, we know what a Walkman is.
- Yes, we know who Kurt Cobain was.
- No, we’re not trying to ruin Harry Potter for you, but J. K. Rowling is still transphobic.
- We know what a pencil has to do with a cassette tape.
- Stop drinking so much. Nobody needs a “well-earned beer” (or wine) every single evening.
- Your emojis give your age away. 😂, 😎, ✌️ should be retired.
- You don’t have to stage-manage everything just to feel like you’ve got it all under control. Nobody does.
- Mom jeans are out, but you still pull them off.
- Embrace the cringe! You were socialized in the darkest phase of social media, don’t let TikTok dancers tell you otherwise.
- We got it: you love matching socks with your outfits.
- Thanks for turning every email into a Teams meeting to create “work time.”
- You’re not as liberal and open-minded as you think. The financial crisis hit hard on your belief system.
- Road cycling is not a personality. It’s a minus, actually.
- Being a “90s kid” is not a personality either.
- Yes, the era you grow up in shapes you – but stop talking about generations so much.
- We get it, you grew up with the most iconic music videos.
- With your backpacks and cargo bikes, you look like school kids.
- A bit more nonchalance would suit you.
- Sliding into DMs on Strava is weird.
- Using Strava at all is weird.
- Taylor Swift isn’t as cool as you think.
- Not every meal (complete with “yummy” stickers) needs to be posted.
- Stop glorifying your childhood already.
- Wearing a hat is not a personality.
- I love that you’re (mostly) pretty at peace with yourselves, despite the cycling phase.
- No need to blur your Teams background, we’re not interested in your Millennial kitchen.
- It’s just an Aperol Spritz, nobody is interested in seeing clinking glasses Insta-loops of it.
- I’ll puke if I see another Instagram caption of: “Marmeladenglasmomente” [The German term translates as “jam jar moments,” and refers to experiences so meaningful that you wish you could seal them up in a jar forever.]
- When a new trend comes along, most Millennials hesitate… and then they all adopt it at once.
- You’re very diligent, very serious, maybe a bit too stiff sometimes.
- The arrogance with which you handle your ignorance; you rarely apologize.
- The way you treat lateness as normal is irritating.
- Beige moms, lol.
- Why are you all suddenly having kids?
- Owl necklaces.
- Your taste in music is very questionable.
- Even the hipsters among you come off too polished, mainstream and unfree.
- You’re incredibly stubborn and demanding, never fully satisfied.
- You just won’t get old. Well, you do, but you don’t act like it. Embarrassing, honestly.
- Super nostalgic already in your early to mid-30s! I keep hearing about Snake and 2-euro kebabs.
- Gen Z Lower-back tattoos have better design.
- Lots to admire, but you can’t seem to argue properly.
- Individualistic culture is cringe.
- Competition isn’t always necessary, let alone helpful.
- Millennials are Border Collies, Gen Z are Bengal cats.
- Please stop asking if you’re too old for parties. You make it weird by asking.
- Your new folding bike is not practical, it’s cringe.
- Actually, you’re pretty nice (maybe too nice?).