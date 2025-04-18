👋 Lasso fyafulla!*

Welcome to Friday, where the U.S. warns that it will abandon its Ukraine peace efforts if the parties don’t act quickly, Hamas has rejected an Israeli ceasefire proposal and Mexican bars are renaming a coffee drink with a geopolitical twist. Also, we meet Hans-Joachim Frey, a renowned German conductor with a particular fondness for autocratic Russia.

🗞️ FRONT PAGE​​

Italian daily Il Riformista lends its frontpage to the amore between Italian far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and U.S. President Donald Trump who met Thursday at the White House. Meloni, who so far has a privileged relationship with Trump compared to other European leaders, said she wanted to “make the West great again” and that she “shares a fight” with Trump against “the woke ideology.” “Everybody loves her and respects her,” Trump said, adding “I can’t say that about many people.” Although no precise agreement on tariffs was discussed during this meeting, Trump asserted that “there’ll be a trade deal, 100%,” and accepted Meloni’s invitation to Rome for a meeting with other European leaders, the date having yet to be set.

🌎 7 THINGS TO KNOW RIGHT NOW

💬 LEXICON

Café mexicano

The coffee drink usually known as “Americano,” consisting of a shot of expresso with added water, has been renamed “Mexicano” in a growing number of cafés across Mexico, as an act of rebellion against unpopular U.S. government policies. “Words really carry power” said Mexico City café owner Scarlett Lindeman, who encourages her staff to rename the drink if they wish to. The Acapulco Chamber of Commerce had already officially adopted this new coffee name in March to reflect its local ingredients, in a nod to the U.S. President Donald Trump renaming the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America”. This move was also observed in Canada where several coffee shops started offering “Canadiano” coffee on their menus in February, in defiance of new U.S. tariffs.

📰 IN OTHER NEWS

🇸🇾 A regime change in Syria has not led to the the end of the horrific practice of so-called “honor killings.”

— DARAJ

🎵 Hans-Joachim Frey directs concerts and balls across the globe, but with a particular fondness for autocratic Russia. A deep look at the German impresario who has acquired the moniker “Putin’s favorite” within the classical music scene.

— DIE ZEIT

⚽ For a dual-national soccer player, choosing a national team goes beyond the sporting sphere: It involves family, identity and geopolitical issues, pitting major European nations against Maghreb countries.

— INKYFADA

📸 PHOTO DU JOUR

For Easter celebration, Orthodox Russians traditionally head to churches to have baskets of festive foods, including Kulich (Easter cake), Paskha (sweet cottage cheese with raisins) and hand-painted eggs, blessed by a priest. Here, a priest blesses Easter cakes at the Sochi Bread Factory in Sochi, Russia on April 17, 2025. — Photo: Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS via ZUMA

📣 VERBATIM

“We must look history in the face.”

— French President Emmanuel Macron has acknowledged the historical injustice of France having imposed a harsh debt on the former colony for lost income when it recognised independence in 1825, that was only fully repaid in 1947. The countries are marking modern Haiti’s bicentennial with the creation of a Franco-Haitian commission to examine its impact. While Macron emphasizes truth and reconciliation, Haitian leaders continue to demand reparations, arguing that the debt’s legacy still hinders Haiti’s development.

✍️ Newsletter by Anne-Sophie Goninet and Cecilia Laurent Monpetit

