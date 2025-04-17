TUNIS — Last November, the interim coach of Tunisia’s national soccer team, Kais Yaâkoubi, denounced controversial practices by other teams, claiming that Morocco and Algeria offered financial incentives to convince players to join their ranks. The Algerian national team, which is particularly successful thanks to its dual-national players, was resorting to “barely believable” methods, Yaâkoubi said, suggesting fierce competition among Maghreb federations to secure a spot in soccer’s elite.

For more than a decade now, the Maghreb countries — Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia — have become increasingly attractive for players with dual citizenship, particularly those trained in Europe. Their training in European academies and clubs, with their high-quality infrastructure, gives them experience and often a superior level of play. By integrating these players, Maghreb federations hope to increase their chances of success on the international stage. But they are also motivated by economic reasons.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation and the Algerian Football Federation, for example, have invested significantly in identifying and recruiting dual-national talent. Players trained in Europe are sought after not only for their technical skills, but also for their potential to transform the image of national teams, which until now have always been considered marginal on the international stage.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation has invested significantly in identifying and recruiting dual-national talent. Credit: equipedumaroc/Instagram

In Tunisia, the “binational scout” has long been the national team’s sporting director. Mohamed Slim Ben Othman, a former professional attacking midfielder, was responsible for attracting potential new players from 2019 to 2024 by promoting the Eagles of Carthage’s sporting project. For him, this role is more than simply being an intermediary between the players and the Federation: “The role is first of all to identify the best talents, that is to say, to have a good eye. And second, it’s to convince these players through the sporting project.”

For the former sporting director, convincing players who have a certain public exposure is an asset for a federation. “Good players have integrated the team and have proven themselves,” Ben Othman says. “That makes the process of calling in other players easier because they know the project, they know what’s being done and that the Tunisian Federation works in a professional manner.”

Family and identity pressures

The work of a sporting director like Ben Othman is important because the persuasion process can last a very long time. For dual-national players, choosing the national team doesn’t depend solely on sporting career prospects. Family and identity pressures often play a major role, as the desire to honor one’s roots, listen to family advice, or even answer a patriotic call largely influences their choice. For many players, representing their parents’ home country is seen as a way to pay homage to their roots and heritage.

“The earlier you introduce yourself to the player, the more likely you are to convince him. I try to establish a climate of trust and build communication and a close relationship with him,” Ben Othman says.

This strategy paid off with a Tunisian national team player, Aïssa Laïdouni, who said he had chosen to wear the colors of the Eagles of Carthage after the Tunisian staff made a good impression on him. “I chose Tunisia because they proved to me that they wanted me. They offered some pretty concrete perspectives to me. The coach called me and told me about the project he had with me. It sounded appealing straight away, I really had the impression that he wanted me, that he knew what he wanted to do with me. At that moment, the choice was made,” Laïdouni says.

For Jeremy, a coach and youth educator of an under-18 team in Evreux, Normandy, the trend has shifted significantly in recent years. “I’ve noticed a shift in the aspirations of these young players,” he says. “In the past, most naturally dreamed of playing for the French national team, but now that’s changed.”

Choosing to play for his parents’ country of origin can also have significant implications for a player’s personal life. This choice can strengthen ties with one’s community of origin, but can also lead to criticism or rejection from those who would have preferred to see the player choose his country of birth.

I only had one choice in mind, and that was Algeria.

According to Ben Othman, each family has its own history with Tunisia, which will influence the final choice. “Some are more attached than others. Some are a little disappointed by the country while others are very patriotic,” he explains. “It’s our role to show them that Tunisia hasn’t forgotten them. The country is counting on them through their sons, their children. For me, there’s something that goes beyond sporting matters and that’s a message I like to convey, which is very important to me.”

Jeremy adds that family attachment is undeniable: “Among my players with North African origins, some increasingly want to represent their parents’ countries, such as Morocco, Algeria or Tunisia, rather than France. There’s a cultural and identity aspect that’s becoming more and more important.”

Anis Hadj Moussa, a French-Algerian striker for the Dutch professional soccer club Feyenoord, confided in an interview with TV channel beIN Sport that his parents’ origins played a significant role in his desire to represent Algeria: “I only had one choice in mind, and that was Algeria. It’s the choice from the heart, no hesitation. My parents are Algerian, and if I were to choose between France and Algeria, I would choose Algeria without a doubt.”

Aïssa Laïdouni in the green-and-yellow shirt of his Qatari team Al-Wakrah. He chose to play for Tunisia, rather than France. Credit: Imago/ZUMA

Professionally, the consequences can be just as significant. Players who opt for their country of origin rather than a European nation can sometimes be perceived as less ambitious. The choice of national team can also influence a player’s career in terms of commercial opportunities, which is something that their agents are very aware of. A player representing a major European nation can benefit from more lucrative sponsorship deals due to the extensive media coverage and marketing surrounding big teams.

Scaring away players

Within the French Football Federation (FFF), certain positions and decisions could have consequences for the players’ choice of national team. Its president, Philippe Diallo, recently established a “neutrality framework” for the French national team.

For example, international Muslim players are asked to postpone their fasting days during Ramadan during periods of training with Les Bleus, from the U16 national team to the senior team. Indeed, the FFF is not changing training session schedules, match schedules, or snack times. Muslim players must therefore reluctantly adapt to these new rules during international training sessions.

Within his club, Jeremy says that these decisions from the FFF can directly influence the thinking of young players: “There have been some stories that really haven’t helped, especially the one about Ramadan. The FFF implemented rules that really upset a lot of young people and sowed a kind of disgust. They don’t feel respected in their religious practices and it pushes them to turn to teams from their countries of origin.”

“When we talk after training, they’re pretty direct on the subject. They ask me: ‘Coach, why should we change our habits that are important to us?’ And frankly, I don’t have the answers,” Jeremy adds.

Betting on Europe

Over the years, Maghreb national teams have increasingly turned to dual-national players trained in European clubs and academies. This trend can be explained by the recognition of the advanced training and high-level competition offered by Europe. Players from these environments bring technical and tactical expertise that Maghreb federations sometimes feel is lacking on the local level. This strategy aims not only to strengthen international performances but also to bring a greater professional and competitive dimension to the national teams.

For Ben Othman, the role of European infrastructure is crucial in the training of a young player and in the expertise they can bring to a national team: “Let’s not lie to ourselves, the quality is often much higher than in Tunisia. Tunisian players compensate with a certain intelligence, a certain talent, perhaps, which is rarer than in other nations.”

“In terms of the quality of infrastructure and the quality of coaches, we need to modernize,” Ben Othman notes.

The most obvious benefit of this strategy is the improvement in the quality and competitiveness of national teams. Players trained in Europe are often exposed to higher levels of play and bring with them advanced skills, as well as international experience that can be crucial in major competitions. Furthermore, they can also serve as role models for young local players, thus raising the overall level of national soccer.

But this approach can sometimes overshadow local talent, limiting their opportunities to develop through international exposure. It can also create a dependency on foreign talent, making national teams vulnerable to fluctuations in the availability of these players for international competitions. Over-reliance on European-trained players could also delay the development of local infrastructure and training programs.

Furthermore, fan reactions to the selection of dual-national players vary considerably. When the national team experiences some setbacks during an international competition, it’s not uncommon to see some fans express a desire for more localism, preferring to see players who have developed and are deeply rooted in local soccer cultures. Sometimes, the messages can be virulent and instinctively target dual-national players, as some believe they “aren’t invested enough,” or that a national team doesn’t need “stars.”

The 2030 World Cup in Morocco

In response to these challenges, some countries have begun to invest significantly in the training of young players. As co-host of the 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal, Morocco is hoping for a strong performance or even to spring a surprise once more like its semi-final appearance in Qatar in 2022. While the Atlas Lions achieved the feat of becoming the first African nation to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup, repeating such a performance will not be easy.

Behind this achievement is a man who is relatively discreet in the world of international soccer. Nasser Larguet, former director of the Stade Malherbe Caen youth academy in France and current technical director of the Saudi Arabia national soccer team, was the architect of the groundwork that led to the success of the team led by coach Walid Regragui.

The adventure began in 2007, when the King of Morocco, Mohammed VI, decided to restore the country’s sporting reputation. For two years, Larguet oversaw the construction of the Mohammed VI Football Academy in Rabat. He traveled extensively across Morocco to recruit young talents who would become the academy’s future residents.

The strategy is to meet and support Moroccans born abroad very early.

Larguet is also responsible for attracting numerous dual nationals, with a well-established strategy. “The strategy is to meet and support Moroccans born abroad very early, from the age of 14 or 15, to make them realize how important the country of their parents or grandparents is,” he explains.

Real Madrid player Brahim Diaz is a perfect example. Diaz holds the Spanish citizenship and has long been courted by La Roja (Spain’s national team) but in the end, he decided to play for Morocco. He explained his choice in an interview with El Larguero: “I have Moroccan roots (from my paternal grandmother), but I grew up in Spain. I can tell you that I am 100% convinced of my choice. Who doesn’t like to be on the roster of a team like Morocco? I always make decisions following my heart, and that’s what happened this time, too.”

Some players had never visited Africa before being called up to join their national team

Thanks to players of this level and the evolving situation of soccer globally, Larguet believes Morocco can go far in 2030. “I think international soccer has progressed a lot, with top-level athletes playing in the various major leagues in Europe. What happened in Qatar can obviously happen again, if we continue to work with the national team,” he says.

A huge dilemma

The dilemma between opting for a European national team or answering the call of their country of origin is a major issue for many dual-national players. They often find themselves at a crossroads, torn between the possibility of playing for a European national team — often perceived as more prestigious and offering better professional opportunities — and the national team of their country of origin, seen as a strong link to their cultural and family roots.

The time to decide may also come when these players are not selected by a European nation — a situation that leads them to reconsider their attachment and loyalty to their country of origin. This reorientation can be seen either as a second chance or as a backup plan, but it often represents an opportunity to actively participate in international competitions and play a more significant role within a national team.

Some players had never visited Africa before being called up to join their national team, discovering their country of origin for the first time during training camps. This illustrates how tenuous some ties with their country of origin can be before these players are selected to represent their national team.

Nevertheless, despite an initial preference for the European team, many of these players find positive aspects to playing for an African team, including a warm and welcoming atmosphere that contrasts with their experience in Europe.

While some believe, however, that the strategy of relying on dual-national players has its limits, Larguet concludes: “Those who set limits never progress.”