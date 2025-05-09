In partnership with the
, here is our selection of the top images for this week — from Pope Leo XIV’s first appearance on St. Peter’s balcony to Victory Day celebrations in Russia and Kyrgyzstan and Lady Gaga’s massive free concert on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro. ZUMA photo agency
May 8 – Pope Leo XIV appears at the central Loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica to greet faithful crowding St. Peter’s Square, following his election at the Vatican. — Photo: Abaca via ZUMA
May 8 – An elderly man sits inside a damaged house in the wake of airstrikes part of the Indian Army’s “Operation Sindoor”. India this week launched a series of strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, as retribution to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which left 25 Indians and one Nepali national dead. — Photo: Basit Zargar/ZUMA
May 9 – An interpreter translated Russian President Vladimir Putin’s words to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping as they watch the annual Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia. Heads of state joined Putin for the 80th anniversary celebrations of the 1945 victory over Nazi Germany. — Photo: Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Kremlin/Planet Pix/ZUMA
May 7 – The Israeli military carried out an airstrike on Yemen’s main airport in Sanaa on Tuesday — the second attack in as many days on Iran-backed Houthi rebels, after the group launched a missile attack near Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport. — Photo: Imago/ZUMA
May 9 – A child salutes a passing military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. — Photo: Office Of The President Of The Kyrgyz Republic/Xinhua/ZUMA Credit: Office Of The President Of The Kyrgyz Republic/Xinhua/ZUMA
May 8 – Participants in the annual Historic High Wheel Penny-farthing bicycle ride in Vsen, in the Czech Republic, showcase their vintage bicycles and attire. The penny-farthing, (also known as a high wheel or ordinary) is characterized by its large front wheel and much smaller rear wheel, popular from the late 19th century until the advent of the modern bicycles in the 1880s. — Photo: Slavek Ruta/ZUMA
May 3 – Lady Gaga performs as part of her free concert on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro. The U.S. singer broke the record for highest-attended concert by a female artist, drawing a crowd of an estimated 2.5 million. — Photo: Philipp Znidar/dpa/ZUMA