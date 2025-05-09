In partnership with the ZUMA photo agency , here is our selection of the top images for this week — from Pope Leo XIV’s first appearance on St. Peter’s balcony to Victory Day celebrations in Russia and Kyrgyzstan and Lady Gaga’s massive free concert on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro.

May 8 – Pope Leo XIV appears at the central Loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica to greet faithful crowding St. Peter’s Square, following his election at the Vatican. — Photo: Abaca via ZUMA

May 8 – An elderly man sits inside a damaged house in the wake of airstrikes part of the Indian Army’s “Operation Sindoor”. India this week launched a series of strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, as retribution to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which left 25 Indians and one Nepali national dead. — Photo: Basit Zargar/ZUMA

May 9 – An interpreter translated Russian President Vladimir Putin’s words to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping as they watch the annual Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia. Heads of state joined Putin for the 80th anniversary celebrations of the 1945 victory over Nazi Germany. — Photo: Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Kremlin/Planet Pix/ZUMA

May 7 – The Israeli military carried out an airstrike on Yemen’s main airport in Sanaa on Tuesday — the second attack in as many days on Iran-backed Houthi rebels, after the group launched a missile attack near Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport. — Photo: Imago/ZUMA

May 8 – Participants in the annual Historic High Wheel Penny-farthing bicycle ride in Vsen, in the Czech Republic, showcase their vintage bicycles and attire. The penny-farthing, (also known as a high wheel or ordinary) is characterized by its large front wheel and much smaller rear wheel, popular from the late 19th century until the advent of the modern bicycles in the 1880s. — Photo: Slavek Ruta/ZUMA