In partnership with the ZUMA photo agency , here is our selection of the top images for this week: from the landing of a crewed Chinese capsule to the election of a new Canadian Prime Minister.

St Andrews May Day Dip

May 1 — Students at the University of St Andrews in the UK plunge into the North Sea at dawn for the traditional May Day Dip, believed to bring good luck in exams.



Shenzhou-19 crewed spaceship landing

April 30 — The return capsule of China’s Shenzhou-19 mission, carrying astronauts Cai Xuzhe, Song Lingdong, and Wang Haoze, lands safely at the Dongfeng site in Inner Mongolia after completing its crewed spaceflight.

Mass power grid blackout hits Spain, Portugal and France

April 29 — Residents gather around a single light source during a widespread blackout in Spain, as power outages affected several regions amid escalating concerns over energy infrastructure and supply.

Mark Carney new Prime Minister of Canada

April 29 — Mark Carney smiles during his victory speech after winning the Canadian federal election, marking a pivotal moment for the Liberal Party and signaling a shift in public sentiment toward a more moderate, internationalist leadership. His victory also implies that Canada feels a strong ‘anti-Trump’ sentiment.

Heavy rains in India

April 28 — Commuters in cycle rickshaws wade through a flooded street after heavy rains in Guwahati, India.

Explosion at Rajaie Port in Iran

April 30 — Rescue workers search Iran’s Shahid Rajaei port after a deadly blast killed at least 70 near the key Strait of Hormuz.

Reunification of Vietnam 50th Anniversary

April 30 — Soldiers march in Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City, formerly known as Saigon, at the site of a ceremony for the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.

Robot ball retriever at Mutua Madrid Open

May 1 — A robot ball retriever rolls across the court at the Mutua Madrid Open, marking a high-tech twist at one of Spain’s premier tennis tournaments.