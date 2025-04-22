PARIS — “The champion of all,” “a unique pope,” “a pioneering pope who reformed the church”… Newspapers from around the world Tuesday are dedicating their front pages to Pope Francis, honoring the pontiff who died on Easter Monday at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta building.

The press in Latin America is bidding “adiós” to Francis, the first pope from the Americas and the southern hemisphere, and in particular, newspapers from his native Argentina, including sports dailies. “National pride, a soccer fan like few others, and a disruptive force, Pope Francis revolutionized the Church,” writes Buenos Aires-based Olé.

VATICAN CITY

“The Lord has called the Holy Father Francis to Himself,” L’Osservatore Romano

ITALY

Corriere della Sera
La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
“The champion of all,” La Gazzetta dello Sport

Corriere dello Sport

SPAIN

La Razón

PORTUGAL

Público

FRANCE

Le Figaro
Libération

AUSTRIA

Die Presse

POLAND

Dziennik

THE UK

The Independent

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Al Khaleej

UNITED STATES

The Washington Post

CANADA

The Globe and Mail

ARGENTINA

Clarín
La Nación
Olé

BRAZIL

O Globo

MEXICO

El Sol de México

AUSTRALIA

The Daily Telegraph

SOUTH KOREA

Maeil Business Newspaper

THAILAND

Krungthep Turakij

INDIA

Vartha Bharati