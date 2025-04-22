👋 Osiyo!*

Welcome to Tuesday, where Catholic Cardinals are gathering in Rome as the Pope’s funeral is set for Saturday, Vladimir Putin says he’s open to direct talks with Ukraine and our quiz question is about saving money in space. We also feature a French reflection Francis’ legacy as protecting the most vulnerable among us.

[*Cherokee]

✅ SIGN UP

This is our daily newsletter Worldcrunch Today, a rapid tour of the news of the day from the world’s best journalism sources, regardless of language or geography.

It’s easy (and free!) to sign up to receive it each day in your inbox: 👉 Sign up here

🗞️ FRONT PAGE​​

The official Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano announces on its frontpage the death of Pope Francis, who passed away Monday morning, one day after delivering his final blessing on Easter Sunday. “Il Santo Padre Francesco,” the Holy Father Francis — as the newspaper refers to him — emphasizes his legacy as “the Pope of mercy,” spending his last days around the people at a rare papal request. Check our collection of international front pages bidding adieu to Pope Francis.

🌎 7 THINGS TO KNOW RIGHT NOW

#️⃣ BY THE NUMBERS

3,521%

The U.S. has announced plans to impose massive tariffs on solar panel imports from Southeast Asian countries, following a year-long investigation into allegations of Chinese companies circumventing existing duties by routing products through Southeast Asia. These steep tariffs aim to protect American solar manufacturers from unfair competition. However, critics warn that such measures could increase costs for U.S. solar projects, potentially slowing the adoption of renewable energy.

📰 IN OTHER NEWS

✝️ A defender of immigrants and leader of interfaith dialogue, Pope Francis’ strength was his presence where people needed him.

— FRANCE INTER

🛢️ He’s France’s most powerful and most criticized business leader. Le Figaro sits down with Patrick Pouyanné, the man who has headed the oil and gas giant TotalEnergies for the past 10 years.

— LE FIGARO

👶 “Men don’t need to wait until their children can speak and reason to be involved.” A father of two explains why the maternal instinct is a scam.

— RECALCULATING

📸 PHOTO DU JOUR

People are mourning Pope Francis in Saint Peter Square in Vatican City on April 21, 2025. — Photo: Stefano Costantino/SOPA Images via ZUMA

📣 VERBATIM

“We are approaching a point of no return.”

— UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Haiti María Isabel Salvador warned that Haiti is approaching a “point of no return” as gang violence spreads and the state’s ability to respond deteriorates. Salvador told the UN Security Council that armed groups control large parts of the country, recently seizing a major city and freeing hundreds of prisoners. She cited growing insecurity, gender-based violence, and a faltering international police mission as signs of deepening chaos. Without urgent global support, she said, the country risks total collapse.

✍️ Newsletter by Cecilia Laurent Monpetit & Rein Arnauts

Quiz Answer: A. The European Space Agency (ESA) launched a mission into orbit to test the viability of lab-grown foods in space. The idea is to reduce the costs of feeding astronauts, which can be as high as $26,000 per day. The ESA team involved says this is the first step to creating a possible food production plant on the International Space Station in the next two years.

Let us know what’s happening in your corner of the world!

[email protected]