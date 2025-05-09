PARIS — “The American Pope,” “A lion of peace,” “Leonem XIV.”… Newspapers from the world are devoting their front pages to American Cardinal Robert Prevost who was elected the new pope and leader of the Roman Catholic Church and has taken the name Pope Leo XIV.

Born Robert Prevost, in Chicago, where he’s known as “Father Bob” on the South Side, writes the Chicago Sun-Times, Pope Leo, 69, has become the first North American to be elected pontiff.

Seen as a reformer, Leo XIV worked for many years as a missionary in Peru, where the press hailed him as the “Peruvian Pope.” “Faithful in our country burst with joy when his appointment was announced,” writes Lima-based daily El Comercio. During his first speech as pope, Leo XIV said a few words in Spanish, sending a greeting to his “dear Diocese of Chiclayo, in Peru.”

VATICAN CITY

L’Osservatore Romano

ITALY

Corriere della Sera
Il Riformista

SPAIN

ABC

FRANCE

Libération

AUSTRIA

Salzburger Nachrichten

SWITZERLAND

Le Temps

IRELAND

Irish Mirror

UNITED STATES

Chicago Sun-Times
USA Today

CANADA

Le Journal de Québec

PERU

Diario Correo
El Comercio

COLOMBIA

El Espectador

BRAZIL

Folha de São Paulo

MEXICO

Reporte Índigo

SOUTH KOREA

The Herald Business

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Al Khaleej