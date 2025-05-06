LOBOS — Néstor Ramos had never felt anything like it. On an October night in 2024, waves of vomiting left the 47-year-old completely drained. The illness persisted into the next day.

“It was so unlike him,” his wife, Dr. Viviana Ferreyra, an internal medicine doctor, recalls. “He had no strength to move — and this is a man who’s never still.”

The Ramos family had chosen their home carefully — a quiet spot on the edge of Lobos, a peaceful town of 40,000 in a rural part of Buenos Aires province. They’d lived there for 10 years. But that day in 2024, Ramos, who was alone at home, had seen a drone spraying weed killer in a field close by. He thought nothing of it at the time, but the consequences, which he says are because of that drone, soon became clear.

The couples’ newly planted acacia trees withered, and the usual cast of wildlife — the hares and foxes that regularly roamed their land — vanished. Ferreyra, who has some toxicology knowledge from studying legal medicine, felt sure Ramos’ symptoms were due to herbicide poisoning. They consulted another doctor, who agreed that Ramos’ illness, though it doesn’t appear to have caused long-term problems, was likely triggered by the chemicals his neighbor sprayed, according to court filings.

Local biologist Nicolás Olalla, who was already investigating pesticide drift in Lobos and is a plaintiff in a court case seeking to establish an exclusion zone for pesticide spraying in the town, confirmed that the vegetation damage matched herbicide exposure.

When Ramos brought this up with his neighbor, the neighbor offered to pay for the dead trees, but Ramos declined. He was upset that the neighbor hadn’t had the courtesy to warn him, even though they had greeted each other on the day he’d sprayed on his land. Ramos decided to go to court. He’d heard complaints about agrochemical use in the area before, and he was frustrated that they didn’t rise above local gossip. Legal action, he hoped, would raise awareness and resolve the issue.

The incident, which resulted in a temporary ban on drone fumigation on the land next to the Ramos house, beginning in November 2024, comes amid Argentina’s deregulation of agricultural drones used by farmers in rural areas — an effort to remove red tape for people who want to operate them. The Lobos case is the first judicial decision that limited drone fumigation. People who advocate for restrictions on agrochemical use hope it will set a precedent that other judges will follow. Though the ban is temporary, the court didn’t assign an end date.

But even before the drones, the situation in Lobos and other towns was dire.

When residents tested water, soil and plants between 2021 and early 2022, sending samples to the National Institute of Agricultural Technology, in Balcarce, and a private lab, the results were troubling.

“Pesticides were found in groundwater, streams, mud, the city’s trees, everywhere,” Olalla says.

The community was breathing, eating and drinking agrochemicals — prolonged exposure to which can trigger a range of serious health issues, including neurological damage and immune system disorders.

And as the problem worsens, locals say, policymakers are creating laws that promote the use of agrochemical drones. Just weeks after Lobos enacted the temporary ban, a neighboring province, Entre Ríos, passed a law allowing drone spraying 10 meters (33 feet) from homes, despite protests from environmental groups that the buffer zones were insufficient to ensure safety. They warned that the law would put the province’s health at risk.

“I think it’s a disaster. It’s totally incoherent to fumigate 10 meters from the houses,” Ramos says. “They are fumigating above your head.”

Drones for the application of agrochemicals is relatively new in Argentina. In July 2023, they were being tested for feasibility and quality, but within a year their use to apply phytosanitary products became a growing trend among farmers, including in agricultural areas that abut homes, such as in Lobos. Even though there is no official data tracking drone use for agriculture, estimates from the National Institute of Agricultural Technology show that a total of around 350 drones were operating in all of Argentina by the end of 2024. The number will likely increase to 500 this year.

While some farmers, like Roberto Alejandro Cameron, have turned to precision herbicide technology, reducing chemical use by up to 70% by targeting only detected weeds, the high cost of that equipment limits widespread adoption.

Drones are more accessible. They fly at a height of between 3 and 10 meters (10 and 33 feet), with a working width of 5 to 11 meters (16 to 36 feet). The closer to the ground, the smaller the working width and the longer it takes to apply — and there’s less of a chance of drift, Cameron says.

Facundo Herrero started using a fumigator drone in September last year. Unlike traditional ground spraying, drone propellers create turbulence that help pesticides reach lower plant parts and can spray mature crops without damage, he says.

Plus, they’re far cheaper — 40,000 United States dollars rather than 200,000 dollars for ground equipment, he says. He believes he can only trust the pesticide companies and the government regarding agrochemical safety.

Growth spurt