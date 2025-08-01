In partnership with ZUMA photo agency, here is our selection of the top images for this week: from impressive waves reaching the shore after tsunami warnings were issued across the Pacific to humanitarian help being airdropped in Gaza, and a wacky rubber duck race in London.

Tsunami waves reach the shore

July 30 — An aerial view of Tateyama, eastern Japan, after the country issued a tsunami warning. The tsunami was triggered by a powerful, 8.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula. — Photo: Fotogramma/ROPI/ZUMA

July 28 — New York policemen responded to an active shooting in midtown Manhattan, after a gunman identified as Shane Devon Tamura, 27, walked into a Park Avenue corporate building and opened fire, killing four people, including a policeman, and then shot and killed himself. — Photo: Kyle Mazza/TheNEWS2/ZUMA

July 28 — Humanitarian aid supplies are airdropped by military cargo planes over the western part of Deir al-Balah, in Al-Zawayda, Gaza, as the humanitarian crisis worsens in the enclave with the deaths of at least 1,373 people while seeking aid. — Photo: Ahmed Ibrahim/APA Images/ZUMA

Desperate Argentine pensioners

July 30 — A woman pleads with a police officer during a mobilization demanding increased pension income and access to medicines in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Retirees and supporters have been holding weekly protests in the capital against libertarian President Javier Milei’s austerity measures, launched shortly after he took office in December 2023. —Photo: Virginia Chaile/ZUMA

July 31 — French athlete Léon Marchand won the 200m individual medley at the swimming world championships in Singapore, a day after breaking the world record. — Photo: Joel Marklund/Bildbyran/ZUMA

July 27 — Participants fly kites at the Jogja International Kite Festival at Parangkusumo Beach, Bantul, Indonesia. — Photo: Angga Budhiyanto/ZUMA

July 28 — A group of pilgrims from New Zealand near the Colosseum during the Jubilee of Youth 2025 in Rome, Italy. — Photo: Massimo Percossi/ANSA/ZUMA

July 28 — Children participate in a foam party during the traditional Sant Antoni Festival in Fornells, on Spain‘s Balearic Islands. — Photo: Matthias Oesterle/ZUMA

London rubber duck race