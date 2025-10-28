MADRID — Back in the 1940s, the United States tried to mass-produce a freshwater microalgae, hoping to revolutionize the food market with hamburgers made from algae-based protein. The experiment failed.

As historian Warren Belasco recounts in his article “Algae Burgers for a Hungry World?,” the project ran into multiple obstacles. “There were problems with the technology, insufficient financial backing, and the typical neophobia of Americans,” explains José Lucas Pérez-Lloréns, professor of ecology at the University of Cádiz and president of the Spanish Society of Phycology.

Today, algae are emerging as one of the most promising frontiers in research, drawing investment and raising bold hopes in both the food and medical industries. The global market for algae-derived products was valued at $41.93 billion in 2024 and is projected to surpass $80 billion by 2034.

“Among the main areas where algae are already being successfully applied, we can mention food and nutraceuticals, energy, the environment, raw materials for high value-added products, bioplastics, and even architecture,” lists José Lucas Pérez-Lloréns, professor of ecology at the University of Cádiz and president of the Spanish Society of Phycology.

Ancient wisdom to modern medicine

The biggest investments are currently flowing into the pharmaceutical sector, where scientists are exploring the potential of algae as sources of antiviral, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory compounds. This, Pérez-Lloréns notes, echoes ancestral knowledge: some 14,000 years ago, algae were already used as food and medicine to treat various ailments.

“Without a doubt, among the compounds derived from algae that are being researched the most are molecules with biological activity,” explains Pérez-Lloréns. “Many of these products are polysaccharides such as fucoidans, alginates, laminarin, carrageenans, and ulvans, which are used as slow-release drug delivery systems, immunostimulants, anticoagulants, antioxidants, anti-inflammatories, and antivirals.”

The professor believes it is very possible that algae will eventually become an important source of new drugs. “There is still much to be researched. For example, we know that some peptides of algal origin have antimicrobial properties. Some sulfated polysaccharides, such as fucoidans, also have antibiotic activities. What is currently needed is technological development and investment so that these compounds, which have shown promise in the laboratory, can be tested.”

At a farm in Israel which produces clean, organic and nutritious marine Ulva and Gracilaria seaweed in land-based pools with ocean water. – Source: Nir Alon/ZUMA

Not a “Superfood”

For example, a recent study by Osaka Metropolitan University has shown that the polyphenols in Ecklonia cava, a brown algae, have antioxidant properties that could protect against the neuronal damage associated with Parkinson’s disease.

Other research conducted by the University of Alicante highlights the potential of an algae extract to treat neurodegenerative diseases of the retina.

Seaweed cultivation does not require fertilizers and can also function as an ecosystem to harbor biodiversity.

In addition, algae are also gaining prominence in the field of food. The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) highlights its nutritional value and sustainable characteristics. Seaweed cultivation does not require fertilizers, and can also function as an ecosystem to harbor biodiversity, reduce pollution, and combat ocean acidification.

However, Pérez Lloréns rejects the concept of “superfood” to refer to seaweed. “By definition, and from a scientific perspective, superfoods do not exist. The term is a pure marketing strategy to introduce new products to the market or rename existing ones, giving them new value or increasing their price.“

It is true that seaweed, in general, is a low-calorie ingredient that is high in protein, minerals, and vitamins. But the researcher stresses the need to differentiate: ”Macroalgae, in general, are very low in fat. Some species of brown algae have a fairly high iodine content, so intake should be monitored in case of thyroid problems. Microalgae are less commonly used as human food, but they do contain large amounts of omega-3 fatty acids. Unlike mushrooms, there are no toxic macroalgae, but there are toxic microalgae.”