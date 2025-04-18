This is 6 minutes, the seriously international daily newscast. It’s Friday, April 18 – let Anne-Sophie Goninet and Emma Albright guide you through the news. Here’s what we’re covering today:

– U.S. to abandon Ukraine peace efforts if no progress made soon

– Hamas rejects ceasefire proposal, far-right Israeli lawmakers call for escalation in Gaza

– U.S. airstrikes on Yemeni oil port kill at least 38

– Our More Than A Minute feature looks at an exhibit in Brussels that explores Polish identity and its relationship with other Eastern Europeans

– And our daily quiz question comes from Hollywood

