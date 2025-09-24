Karol Noroña is an Ecuadorian investigative journalist from Quito whose reporting on organized crime, prison massacres and state collusion forced her into exile in 2023 for more than a year after repeated death threats from members of the Lobos cartel.

Speaking with Paris Calling, Noroña retraces how the 2018 kidnapping and murder of three El Comercio colleagues pushed her away from cultural journalism and into chronicling Ecuador’s descent from “island of peace” to Latin America’s most violent nation.

She reflects on the deep human costs of the prison massacres, the rise of criminal groups as de facto power brokers, and the government’s militarized response. From recounting the pain of exile and the loneliness of silence, to the resilience of families of victims who became her strongest allies, Noroña explains why she sees journalism as both an act of resistance and of love. She is the author of the 2024 book Ausencias, a collection of reportages on violence in Ecuador.

