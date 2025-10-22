Shi Yang Shi is a Chinese-Italian actor, translator, and author, best known for his roles in Italian films and television, including Go Go Tales, Tradita, and Enea, as well as his appearances on the satirical TV show Le Iene.

Born in Ji’nan, China, and raised in Italy from the age of 11, he has become a familiar face on Italian screens while carving out a career that bridges cultures and languages.

Yang talks to Paris Calling about his journey from a privileged childhood in China to years of struggle as an immigrant in Italy before acting became both a refuge and a form of self-discovery.

Speaking from Milan, he reflects on identity, sexuality and belonging, and on how his life between two countries continues to shape his art and beliefs. His English voice is produced with the help of AI voice-matching technology.

