Table of Contents

p5. Inside Pope Francis’ Final Days With His Dear Friend, Cardinal Fernández | Clarín by Clarín staff

p7. Time for A MAGA Pope? Right-Wing Populists Eye A Pope of Their Own | Die Zeit by Patrik Schwarz

p10. Love, Fire, And Rebellion: The Prophetic Spirit Of Pope Francis | La Stampa by Vito Mancuso

p13. Why Egypt Is Rooting For Trump’s Trade War To Last | Al-Manassa by Ahmed Al-Bardini

p16. Forced Displacement In Gaza Is Not A Safety Measure — It’s A Weapon Of War | Daraj by Mohamed Mansour

p18. Maghreb Or Europe? A Dilemma For Dual-National Soccer Stars | Inkyfada by Matteo Trabelsi

p22. “Familiar Strangers”: A Polish Art Exhibit On Eastern Europe | Gazeta Wyborcza by Emilia Dłużewska

26. Engagement Rings: Love, Law, and Letting Go | Le Figaro by Marie-Gabrielle Graffin