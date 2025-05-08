Here’s the latest edition of Worldcrunch Magazine, a selection of our best articles of the week from top international journalists, produced exclusively in English for Worldcrunch readers.

Table of Contents

5. GIS Tech: Mapping The Gaza War — And Preserving Collective Memory | Al-Manassa by Mohamed Amgad Karara

8. Hamas Out! Behind Gaza’s Simmering Opposition To Militant Rule | Daraj by Mostafa Al-Dahdouh

10. Crimea As Imperial Prize — Tsars To Napoleon III, Putin And Now Trump | Die Zeit by Herfried Münkler

14. Gabon Postcard: Africa And The Next Pope | Le Figaro by Adrien Marotte

16. From Spain to Sudan, How Civil Wars Have Shaped My Family | La Marea by Yaser Abdelgabar Carballar

21. Noboa, Bukele, Boric: Bold Reformers Or Strongmen In Sheep’s Clothing? | Clarín by Jorge Imbaquingo

23. No Regrets, No Time To Lose: Choosing To Break With Lifelong Friends After 60 | Le Figaro by Jeanne Sénéchal