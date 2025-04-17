👋 Aссалом*

Welcome to Thursday, where the U.S. is set to hold talks on Ukraine with European allies in Paris, China says it will pay no attention to Trump’s “tariff numbers game” and our daily quiz question is about a long-awaited discovery in space. Meanwhile, Johannes Schneider in German daily Die Zeit looks at why people are back to consuming like there’s literally no tomorrow.

🗞️ FRONT PAGE​​

British daily The Independent lends its frontpage to a unanimous decision by the UK Supreme Court that trans women are not legally women under the Equality Act. Yesterday’s ruling — that the terms “woman” and “sex” in the Equality Act refer to a biological woman and biological sex — means that transgender women with a gender recognition certificate (GRC) can be excluded from single-sex spaces if “proportionate.” While gender critical rights campaigners have hailed the ruling as a victory for biological women that will protect single-sex spaces, trans rights groups warned that it will “exclude trans people wholesale from participating in UK society”. Many practical consequences of this decision have yet to be clarified by public bodies and institutions.

🌎 7 THINGS TO KNOW RIGHT NOW

💬 LEXICON

自動駕駛

Chinese word 自動駕駛, which means “autonomous driving” as well as 智慧駕駛 which means “smart driving” are now banned from vehicle advertisements in China. This decision by the Chinese government follows a fatal accident involving a Xiaomi best-selling electric vehicle in March that triggered widespread concerns over vehicle safety. At the same time, Beijing announced tighter controls on automakers’ new assisted driving systems and their upgrades.

📰 IN OTHER NEWS

🌎 While disinformation and authoritarianism grow stronger in the U.S., countries across the Global South are leading the charge for regulation and resistance. It may be the beginning of a worldwide reckoning with Silicon Valley’s dominance.

— AGÊNCIA PÚBLICA

🛒 Clothing, air travel, food: we are once again consuming as if the climate crisis didn’t exist. But it may provide much needed clarity about how to actually protect the environment.

— DIE ZEIT

✍️ From the Boom generation to the “padritores” of Latin writers, it isn’t that men are incapable of emotional reflection, but that the spaces to do so simply don’t exist.

— RECALCULATING

📸 PHOTO DU JOUR

A Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian Black Sea port city of Odessa injured three people, sparked fires and damaged homes, civilian infrastructure and warehouse facilities on Tuesday night. Here, a woman stands among the rubble outside a damaged house on Wednesday. — Photo: Nina Liashonok/Ukrinform via ZUMA

📣 VERBATIM

“You are just like Justin Trudeau. We need change and you, Mr. Carney, are not change.”

— Canadian Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre took aim at Liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney in a debate among the leaders of Canada’s four major political parties on Wednesday. The French-language debate was the first of two nationally televised contests ahead of the April 28 snap election, which Carney called last month following former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s resignation. “Mr. Poilievre is not Mr. Trudeau and neither am I,” Carney retorted, adding that the election is about “the question of who will succeed, and who will face up to Trump.” Latest polls show the Liberals, who have been in power for nearly a decade, slightly ahead of the Conservatives.

Quiz Answer: A. Scientists from Cambridge University in the UK say they found new evidence of life on the planet called K2-18b, 120 lightyears away. The researchers say that the atmosphere of the planet shows high quantities of a molecule that, on Earth, is produced by plankton and bacteria. They stressed that the evidence isn’t conclusive, but also said this is the strongest evidence yet of life outside of Earth and her orbit.

