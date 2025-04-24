👋 Yáʼátʼééh!*

Welcome to Thursday, where a Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv kills at least nine, warring Democratic Republic of Congo and M23 group declare an “immediate” ceasefire, and our quiz question comes from a very exclusive society in the UK. Meanwhile, William Ospina in El Espectador looks at Latin American countries for more humane forms of governance in Trumpian times.

[*Navajo]

🗞️ FRONT PAGE​​

“American Tech: Europe Raises its Voice” headlines French economic weekly La Tribune after the European Union slapped Apple and Meta with a combined €700 million in fines over Apple’s app store monopoly on its devices and Meta’s collection of user data. The two corporations called the fines “unfair” and said that it would handicap the companies, but in a statement Commissioner Henna Virkkunen said “We have a duty to protect the rights of citizens and innovative businesses in Europe.”

🌎 7 THINGS TO KNOW RIGHT NOW

#️⃣ BY THE NUMBERS

$28 trillion

A research team from Dartmouth College published a report that estimates 111 of the world’s biggest companies have caused $28 trillion in climate damage, with more than half of that coming from a handful of fossil fuel companies. The report, which was published in the journal Nature, says that for every 1% of carbon emissions released since 1990, more than $500 billion in damage has been caused to the environment from heat alone, not counting other extreme weather such as hurricanes or droughts. The goal of the research, they say, is to make it easier for people and governments to hold corporations accountable.

📰 IN OTHER NEWS

🌎 Latin Americans must do more than just keep afloat and survive the harsh times reflected in the Trump presidency. They can show the world a model of humane governance that shuns the economic, environmental and military violence of our time.

— EL ESPECTADOR

⛪ In life and in death, Francis has been praised as a reformer, even if he basically left the Church structurally untouched. His image was shaped more by clever media strategy than genuine change.

— LA STAMPA

🔥 A rare wildfire in New York has reignited debate over the role of controlled burns in forest management. As climate change fuels more extreme weather, experts and policymakers are divided on whether fighting fire with fire might actually make sense.

— UNDARK

📸 PHOTO DU JOUR

Crowds queue to pay their respects to the open coffin of the late Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Basilica. The pontiff, who died on Easter Monday at the age of 88, will be buried on Saturday in Santa Maria Maggiore, one of Rome’s four major basilicas. — Photo: Michael Kappeler/dpa/ZUMA

📣 VERBATIM

“It stabs me to the heart as a father.”

— French Prime Minister François Bayrou said he was stunned at the revelation that his daughter, Hélène Perlant, was among the children abused at a Roman Catholic school in the south of France. Both Bayrou and his daughter say that he didn’t know anything about the abuse until now, as a slew of complaints about the school, including allegations of physical and sexual assault of students by priests, have surfaced. “I remained silent for 30 years. Other than this, I’ve never mentioned it to anyone,” said Perlant in an interview with French national magazine Paris Match.

Quiz Answer: Sophie Lloyd tricked her way into the Magic Circle by disguising herself as a man to fool examiners into letting her join the elite society in 1991, at a time female magicians were not allowed in. But now, 34 years after she was kicked out, she is finally being granted membership.

