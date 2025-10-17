BERLIN — Quarkente, 33, from Hamburg, is looking for “a seasoned man” with whom she can “strengthen Germany.” Maybe Ludendorf would suit her: he describes himself as “a fit man in his mid-thirties” who’s “looking for a traditional girl.” Or perhaps Feldsteher, who says he comes from a “down-to-earth, tradition-conscious family.” Then there’s Wald, a 23-year-old blond from northern Germany who lists fascism among his interests.

Other members of the dating platform highlight their blue eyes, their devotion to “culture and tradition,” or simply their “good genes.” Ulli, 33, from Berlin, calls himself an “Aryan man” seeking a housewife to build a large family. Some men specify that they want white women “so that the bloodline doesn’t die out through interbreeding.”

These quotes come from real profile pages of German users on the dating site WhiteDate.net, a platform designed exclusively for self-declared “white” people. Racism and antisemitism run through it like a pattern: in user bios, in the forum discussions, and on the site’s social media channels.

Nearly 8,000 people worldwide are looking for love on what might be called the Tinder of right-wing extremists. According to leaked data obtained by Die Zeit, 684 of these members are based in Germany. Among them are politicians from the far-right AfD party, anti-abortion activists, neo-Nazis, and a resident of a farm linked to the far-right esoteric Anastasia movement.

The “global race war”

The North Rhine-Westphalia Office for the Protection of the Constitution reported on the dating portal in 2019, classifying it as “extremism in the digital space.” That was two years after the website was founded. Since then, the service has continued to operate illegally online, and is run by a company based in Paris. Research by Die Zeit has revealed that the operator is a German woman living near the coastal city of Kiel.

Her name is Christiane H. She comes from Schleswig-Holstein and appears in far-right media under the pseudonym “Liv Heide.” In 2022, the 57-year-old told a neo-Nazi interviewer on YouTube that she was happy to play a part in the “race war.” She maintains contacts within the neo-Nazi and Holocaust denial scene, as well as with the nationalist Ludendorffer sect. When contacted by Die Zeit, founder H. declined to comment.

Outwardly, the portal presents itself as a dating site, albeit one with a racist orientation. Its stated goal is to help white people find other white people and, ideally, have white children. Or, as Christiane H. put it in a far-right podcast in 2019, the aim is to “revive the exclusively white community” to prevent “white genocide.” According to her conspiracy theory, this genocide refers to the supposed extinction of the “white race,” caused by an increasing number of mixed-race children, “like the Jews.”

At some point, we’ll have to defend ourselves.

But dating is only one aspect of the site. The portal’s main purpose, as she once said in a YouTube interview with neo-Nazi Frank Kraemer, is networking. The group function is its real core, according to Die Zeit’s findings. Indeed, members meet there to discuss everything from “roller skating and romance” to church, permaculture, the best cities for conservatives, and the development of “white communities.”

This is how they connect across national borders. At the time of the leak, members came from 88 countries. In this supposed safe space for neo-Nazis, they could organize privately and form small cells, preparing for the coming “race war.” In 2019, Christiane H. said on a far-right podcast that the purpose of networking was clear: “At some point, we’ll have to defend ourselves.”

For right-wing extremists, the fight for their own nation had long been the central focus. They had isolated themselves from racists in neighboring countries. But in recent years, a shift has become evident. Neo-Nazis and right-wing extremists are increasingly uniting across borders.

They are bound together by the conspiracy theory that they must collectively defend the “white race.” Feminism, Judaism, homosexuality, the political left, the so-called “Great Replacement,” and George Soros are all blamed for the disappearance of white people worldwide. These enemies, they believe, are global, and therefore must be fought globally. It is a delusional idea now largely embraced by neo-Nazis across the Western world.

Christiane H, founder of WhiteDate.net. (Credit: Christian Fuchs/BlueSky)

Deprogram the brainwashed

The founder of WhiteDate also appears to have been radicalized by the conspiracy theory of “white genocide,” which ultimately led her to launch the dating platform. In a YouTube interview, she claimed that only six percent of the world’s population are “real whites.” For that reason, she said, they have the right to “preserve themselves on a racial level.” She also spoke of wanting to “deprogram minds brainwashed by feminism and nihilism.”

She has accused major internet companies such as Google, Meta, Reddit, and Coinbase of waging a “war against whites” because they shut down WhiteDate accounts on their platforms for violating their terms of service. In her view, even the AfD is too moderate because it is not explicitly pro-white. “We are not interested in them,” she said.

On her own dating platform, Christiane H. is registered under the name “Nordfrau” (“Northern woman”). In her profile picture, she wears a white blouse, pearl earrings, and a pleasant smile. Her listed interests include feng shui, brunching, and nature spirits, but also the “red pill.” In the Hollywood film The Matrix, Keanu Reeves takes this pill to awaken to the truth about a world ruled by machines. In far-right circles, however, the “red pill” has become a code for supposedly becoming “awake” or “woke.” It seems that H. took this metaphorical pill online, marking the start of her deeper radicalization.

“When I was still married, I was anything but awake. I thought Jews were Europeans,” she said in the same interview on a far-right YouTube channel. It was then, she explained, that she began watching such videos and realized: “We white people are almost out of the picture.”

Something dark

H. was living in Paris at the time. In 2016, a year after the Islamist attacks in Nice, at the Bataclan music club, and at the editorial offices of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, she began to suspect so-called false flag operations — covert acts staged by intelligence services to deceive the public. A former acquaintance of Christiane H. told Die Zeit that the more videos she watched, the more convinced she became that, for example, the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad had played a role in the Islamist attacks.

At that time, H. had already been married for two years to a Frenchman whose Jewish father had survived the Holocaust. Years earlier, Christiane H. had moved to Paris as a musician. As a teenager, she had been considered the “best pianist of her generation,” her ex-husband told Die Zeit, but her musical career had stalled despite her “incredible talent.” By then, she was already working for a dating platform.

Her ex-husband remembers her as a conservative partner, a Bismarck admirer with traditional ideas about gender roles. He says his Jewish family background never was an issue between them. The couple had an international circle of friends and often attended musical soirées hosted by Israeli conductor Eliahu Inbal.

Her ex-husband says he can no longer pinpoint exactly when her radicalization began

Today, her ex-husband says he can no longer pinpoint exactly when her radicalization began. When they first met in 2011, H. recommended the novel Atlas Shrugged by the libertarian author Ayn Rand, though he didn’t think much of it. Around 2015, he recalls, she sent him a link about violence committed by migrant men. It promoted the idea of a “great replacement” meant to destroy the “white race.” He asked her not to send him such videos again.

“Something dark entered the relationship,” he says, “something I didn’t see at the beginning, or didn’t want to see.”

Screenshot of WhiteDate dating website. Credit: WhiteDate.Net)

The breakup came one evening in December 2017. It was a dinner that Christiane H. later described in an interview with a far-right extremist as the end of their relationship. “It was like a tsunami,” her ex-husband said. H. launched into an unstoppable tirade of hatred against Black people and immigrants. “After that, I separated for political reasons,” he says today. In the year they separated, H. began building WhiteDate.

A network for “Europeans”

After nearly two decades in France, Christiane H. returned to Germany, leaving the urban metropolis for the northern countryside. A neo-Nazi who knew her at the time said that she already “didn’t consider European Jews to be part of the ‘white race.’” Christiane H. began promoting WhiteDate strategically within far-right circles, presenting it as a network for “Europeans,” a term that traces back to a Nazi racial theorist. H. now openly identifies as part of the “pro-white movement that unites enlightened whites who are aware of their race and support each other in the fight against the extinction of our people,” she wrote on her website.

She is supported by figures such as Frank Kraemer, the neo-Nazi musician from the far-right rock band Stahlgewitter, who has helped promote her platform through appearances on his channels. She also received greetings from Bernhard Schaub, a Holocaust denier and founder of the far-right group European Action. In a 2022 interview, Christiane H. mentioned having tried to contact the far-right influencer “Volkslehrer” and the leader of the Identitarian Movement. On her website, she links to the mail-order company Der Schelm, which sells Nazi and antisemitic literature.

88% Male

The WhiteDate website also hosts a broad range of far-right fantasies. Some users register with email addresses that show open sympathy for National Socialism, adopting names like the SS Division “Nordland” or the supposed Nazi secret society “Vril Standarte.” Others reference New Right ideology with names like “Ernst Jünger,” or the white supremacist movement with aliases such as “Deutsch und Weiss” or “White Power.” Then there are the more curious usernames: “Rauhnacht,” “Adlerhorst,” or “Dinkel88.”

Most of the dating site’s members come from the United States, accounting for more than half of all registered profiles. Others are from Germany, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Many of the men are neo-Nazi group members, soldiers, or firefighters. According to self-reported data, users have an average age of 37. Only 12% are women, 88% are men.

For those who manage to find a partner despite the gender imbalance but still struggle to conceive, Christiane H. offers another service: WhiteChild, an adoption and sperm donation platform for white children. In 2019, she announced on the website: “I am overjoyed to announce the birth of our first WhiteDate baby! Hopefully, many more will follow. We are waiting for parents to contact us to receive a donation of 250 British pounds for this first child, which has been generously offered by an anonymous supporter from the UK.”

She also runs another website, WhiteDeal, a platform that aims to provide employers exclusively with white employees. However, she doesn’t seem to take her own racial principles too seriously. Die Zeit has confirmed that all her websites are programmed by an Indian IT specialist, and her accounting is handled by an employee in Madagascar.