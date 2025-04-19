April 19-20

1. Which prime minister was the first EU leader to meet U.S. President Donald Trump since his tariff threats?

2. Which Eastern European country said this week it became fully independent of Russian oil for the first time

3. Countries under the World Health Organization agreed to a landmark agreement on how to respond to what kind of future threats?

4. Which iconic rock band announced it was firing its drummer following the frontman’s complaints of “drums going boom, boom, boom”?

The Rolling Stones / The Who / Fleetwood Mac / Metallica

The “Poisson Steve” trend has taken social media by storm, turning a quirky animated fish into an internet sensation. Featuring an orange fish with human limbs dancing to a nostalgic French chiptune, the meme was created by musician Tomo and graphic artist Vigz, whose primary TikTok video has been watched more than 12 million times. Poisson Steve’s surreal movements, catchy music, and playful absurdity have sparked widespread remixes, fan art, and viral discussions, cutting across language barriers.

• New exhibition in Naples displays stolen artifacts. The National Archaeological Museum of Naples has opened a new exhibition that features hundreds of previously missing artifacts, some of them hunted down by a special police unit over decades. “Rediscovered Treasures: Stories of Crimes and Stolen Finds,” which will run until Sept. 30, displays 600 of 15,000 artifacts seized or confiscated by the Carabinieri police forces and preserved by the museum, including ancient ceramics, coins, bronzes and marble sculptures.

• South Korean films now most-watched non-U.S. content on Netflix. Dramas and films from South Korea have surpassed content from the UK and Japan to become the most-watched non-U.S. content on Netflix. Korean content has accounted for 8 to 9% of total Netflix watch time since 2023, driven by hits such as Squid Game Season 2, which racked up over 619 million streaming hours in the second half of 2023. U.S. movies still dominate the streaming platform, representing 56 to 59% of watch time since 2023

• In memoriam: Nora Aunor, one of the Philippines’ most celebrated film stars with a career that spanned seven decades, died at the age of 71; Peruvian novelist Mario Vargas Llosa, a towering figure in Latin American literature and culture who was awarded the Nobel Prize in 2010, passed away aged 89; Māori painter Robyn Kahukiwa, who was known for her bold depictions of Māori figures, particularly women, died at 86 years old; U.S. actor Nicky Katt, who played teacher Harry Senate on ABC series Boston Public after starting as a child actor, died by suicide at 54.

• World music icon Youssou N’Dour back on tour with new album. Five years after his last album, Senegalese icon and Grammy Award winner Youssou N’Dour has released a new record this week titled Eclairer Le Monde (Light The World). The 65-year-old multi-talented musician, songwriter, producer and arranger says he hopes this album, which honors traditional African instruments, will “restore prestige” to world music. Youssou N’Dour will kick off a world tour with a concert at the Olympia in Paris on Saturday.

• Number of plays staged in UK theaters registers big drop. According to new research published by the BBC, the UK’s main subsidized theaters that make their own productions opened 229 original productions in 2024, compared with 332 ten years ago — a drop of 31%. Funding cuts and rising costs are blamed for the decline, with National Theatre executive director Kate Varah recently saying many in the industry are at “breaking point.” Leeds Playhouse chief executive and artistic director James Brining also warned that British theater has “a serious problem” with the reduction in opportunities.

At the clay-court Rouen Open, British tennis player Harriet Dart asked the chair umpire if they could ask her opponent, French player Lois Boisson, to wear deodorant “because she smells really bad.” The moment was caught on mic, and Dart apologized publicly, saying “it was a heat-of-the-moment comment I truly regret.” Boisson, who won the match 6-0, 6-3 against Dart, took it with a laugh, posting a photo of her at the game with a tube of Dove deodorant edited onto the picture and looking for a collab.

🌎 While disinformation and authoritarianism grow stronger in the U.S., countries across the Global South are leading the charge for regulation and resistance. It may be the beginning of a worldwide reckoning with Silicon Valley’s dominance.

— AGÊNCIA PÚBLICA

🇮🇹 In her Oval Office debut with Trump, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni defended Ukraine, pushed for an EU-US summit, and dodged calls to raise defense spending.

— LA STAMPA

🇪🇬 Gulf nations have positioned themselves as essential partners in Egypt’s would-be economic revival. Yet, this assistance often comes with strings attached, raising uncomfortable questions about Egypt’s sovereignty.​

— WORLDCRUNCH

💌 How do people meet in Ukraine, Israel, Lebanon? How do they fall in love when hopes for a romantic future are tenuous? This report looks at conflict zones where relationships change in nature, and feelings intensify.

— LE FIGARO

🍽️🕰️ People who eat at the right times lose weight more easily, sleep better and live longer — according to chrononutrition influencers. But what does science really say? Intermittent fasters, listen up!

— DIE ZEIT

A Japanese startup Sonofai has developed an innovative machine that uses ultrasound and AI to quickly measure the fat content in tuna, which is crucial for determining the quality and price of sushi and sashimi. Created by Fujitsu and Ishida Tec, the Sonofai machine scans a whole frozen tuna in just 12 seconds, replacing the traditional method, which involves cutting the fish and takes about 60 seconds. This safer, more efficient process is designed for use by fish-processing companies. Set to launch in June for 30 million yen ($209,000), the machine will first be available in Japan, with plans to expand internationally.

• U.S. and Iran will hold a second round of nuclear talks this week in Rome. The International Atomic Energy Agency and Oman are mediating discussions that aim to address Iran’s uranium enrichment and inspection access, potentially impacting regional stability and international relations.

• French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot announced that U.S., EU, and Ukrainian delegations will meet in London next week to continue negotiations on a minerals deal between the U.S. and Ukraine. The deal — which Ukraine aims to finalize by April 26 — would grant the U.S. access to critical resources like rare earths and uranium in exchange for economic support.

• South Korea’s top policymakers will visit the U.S. next week amid a push for tariff relief. South Korean conglomerates, such as Samsung, are increasing their lobbying efforts in the U.S., aiming to secure favorable regulations and financial incentives, especially in relation to the CHIPS Act and Inflation Reduction Act.

• On April 25, 2025, skywatchers worldwide can witness a rare “smiley face” alignment of Venus, Saturn, and a crescent Moon just before sunrise. This planetary conjunction offers a unique viewing opportunity in the eastern sky.

News quiz answers:

1. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was the first EU leader to have a face-to-face meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump since he announced, and then suspended, 20% tariffs on European exports.

2. The Czech Republic announced it has become fully independent of Russian oil supplies for the first time in its history, following the completion of capacity upgrades on the TAL pipeline coming from the west.

3. Five years after the COVID-19 pandemic killed millions globally and roiled the international economy, countries under the World Health Organization agreed to a landmark agreement on responding to future pandemics.

4. The Who fired Zak Starkey, who was the band’s drummer since 1996, apparently over a disagreement about his playing at their Royal Albert Hall gig last month. Singer Roger Daltrey told the audience: “To sing that song I do need to hear the key, and I can’t. All I’ve got is drums going boom, boom, boom. I can’t sing to that. I’m sorry guys.”

