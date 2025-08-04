Updated August 4, 2025 at 4:00 p.m.*

A bowl of warm soup on cold winter days always seems like food for the soul. So for soup lovers out there, the arrival of summer may feel a little depressing.

But fear not! Cold soups are still a great option when the weather is warm. From light, refreshing soups to rich and creamy ones, here’s a list of cold soups around the world that will fulfill your winter cravings and help you cool off on a summer afternoon.

Bulgaria’s tarator

Bulgaria has one of the freshest and lightest cold soups ever made. Tarator is made from plain yogurt and cucumber. Bulgarian yogurt is known for its taste and is a key part of Bulgarian cuisine. Most dishes include yogurt in their soups, salads, desserts and sauces. The secret of Bulgarian yogurt lies in a small bacteria called Lactobacillus Bulgaricus, which causes the milk to ferment and create the unique flavor. An easy recipe that also helps your gut!

Spain’s gazpacho

Gazpacho is a typical Spanish cold soup using tomatos, bread, and vinegar topped with croutons. – VW/Zuma

Spanish gazpacho is a classic. Originally from Andalusia, the recipe stems from peasants and laborers who used dry bread dipped in water and mixed with tomato. The name Gazpacho actually stems from the Arabic origin meaning “soaked bread”. And now the Andalusians in Southern Spain have also come up with a meaty twist. Just add some hard-boiled eggs and some Iberian ham (jamón ibérico) if you’re craving that extra protein to turn the basic gazpacho into a full course meal!

Lithuania’s beet soup

Beetroot soup – Igor Golovniov/ZUMAt

Another delicious summer soup is Lithuania’s beet soup. The ingredients include kefir, cucumbers and beets. The soup even has its own national festival called the “Pink soup fest”. According to Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT, the first event will take place in June and is set to become an annual tradition. The aim of the festival is to present modern variations on the Lithuanians’ favorite soup. Although every Lithuanian knows the traditional recipe, famous chefs will demonstrate how to improvise and create new versions of the meal.

Korea’s naengmyeon

Naengmyeon is a cold noodle soup and a favorite treat in Korea. Buckwheat and starch noodles are placed into a cool beef broth accompanied by pickled radish, slices of hard-boiled eggs, and Korean pear, with all of the ingredients seasoned with mustard and vinegar. Buckwheat noodles originate from North Korea, but after the Korean War, the dish became popular throughout the country regardless of the season. Are you craving a cold soup yet?

France’s Vichyssoise

Vichyssoise soup is made out of leeks, onions and potatoes. – Huy Mach/St Louis Post-Dispatch/Zuma

This French soup is made out of leeks, onions, potatoes, cream and chicken stock. Its history is disputed: some food historians claim the soup invented by French chef Jules Gouffe in 1859. Others say the original creator was Louis Diat, a French chef working at the New York Ritz-Carlton, who was inspired by the potato and leek soup of his childhood, so he named the soup after his hometown of Vichy. Either way, what’s not up for debate is how delicious Vichyssoise is.

