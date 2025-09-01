-Analysis-

NEW DELHI — On August 17, 2025, two days after India marked its 79th Independence Day, a man from Indore stood in the centre of Madison Square Garden, a place haunted by the ghosts of Muhammad Ali, The Rolling Stones, Chris Rock and George Carlin, and filled it with laughter in Hindi. Zakir Khan, son of a tabla player and grandson of a music teacher, strode into history by selling out the Garden – not by mimicking Western comedy styles, not by switching tongues, but by leaning resolutely into who he was: Hindustani, desi and unapologetically middle-class.

The boy-next-door who never let the boy-next-door image leave him, even while making jokes for 15,000 people in the heart of New York. It was a cultural earthquake disguised as a comedy show, and India rightly erupted in applause.

We have grown accustomed to hoisting Indians who make it abroad, especially in America, onto the shoulders of national pride. Sundar Pichai at Google, Satya Nadella at Microsoft, Indra Nooyi at PepsiCo and now, J.D. Vance’s wife of Indian origin – a parade of high achievers who “demonstrate” our ability to crack elite systems abroad. But Zakir Khan’s success feels different.

An underdog’s self-deprecating humor

This isn’t the diaspora story of excelling in a Western boardroom. It is something rawer and more homegrown, nurtured not in Ivy League lecture halls but in trial-and-error clubs in Delhi and Indore, fuelled by ridicule, rejection and the grind of someone who dared to joke about his own failures until they became his strength.

This is not about fitting in. This is about standing on the world’s most intimidating stage and saying: you fit in with me.

Part of the magic of Zakir Khan lies in what he does not do. He has never needed the cheap thrills of peppering every punchline with profanities – the tired crutch of so many modern stand-ups, Indian or otherwise, who equate rebellion with swearing. Nor does he lean on the lazy staples of body shaming or cracking tired “wife jokes” in the style of outdated television comedy.

Ordinary Indians, searching for their own stories on stage, saw themselves in him.

Instead, his humour exists in a tender, self-deprecating shade – a reminder that the middle-class man’s small humiliations, failed romances and awkward interactions are as worth chronicling as any grand event. His wit has always been rooted in humanity, never cruelty, and that is rare. In a comedy scene that too often mistakes cynicism for cleverness, he has built an empire on gentle truth.

It is worth pausing on how unlikely all of this is. In a Hindi belt rife with hierarchies of caste, complexion and faith, Khan has always been an underdog. He is a dark-skinned Muslim, a man who walks into the biases that still tangle Indian life, and yet, his audience has wrapped him in affection. He did not become a star because a media machine hoisted him up or because a political patron picked him out for cultural diplomacy.

He became a star because ordinary Indians, searching for their own stories on stage, saw themselves in him and elevated him. His fanbase reminds us that authenticity, at its best, defeats prejudice, and that laughter can bind more tightly than labels ever divide.

Feminist without slogans

Equally striking is his relationship with language. For those who insist that Hindi belongs to Hinduism, Zakir’s career is a gentle but devastating rebuttal. He takes Hindi as his own language, as a Muslim performer drawing joy from its poetry, cadences and mythology. He quotes legendary poets one moment and parries with street slang the next, walking with equal ease in the worlds of Tulsidas and Tinder. He is not alone in this reclamation. Imran Pratapgarhi, poet-turned-politician, too, asserts his love for Hindi, proudly reminding audiences of his training at Allahabad University.

Together, such figures tug Hindi back into the space it has always truly occupied: a shared cultural medium, not a religious monopoly. When Zakir jokes in Hindustani in front of thousands in New York, he is not merely making people laugh; he is subtly demolishing the false walls that try to tell us who owns a language.

Zakir is part of a growing lineage of Indian comedians who draw their power from pain without becoming embittered.

It is also no accident that his comedy treats women differently. In countless stand-up acts, the mother, wife, girlfriend or colleague is the punchline, the butt of an easy laugh. Zakir takes another route. His tenderness when he evokes his mother – often the moral compass in his stories – strikes a chord, because it stands against the grain of cheap misogyny. His humour is feminist without slogans, radical because it is woven into ordinary narrative as matter-of-fact decency. In comedy, as in life, the way you treat the women in your world reveals more about you than all other instincts combined.

And yet, Zakir is not an anomaly. He is part of a fragile but growing lineage of Indian comedians who draw their power from pain without becoming embittered. Maheep Singh folds in memories of the 1984 Sikh riots into his reflections; Varun Grover, a migrant child from a family run out of Pakistan, carries with him the scars of being bullied for his poor English and weight – these are not victimhood stories but alchemies, proofs that laughter distilled from trauma is often the sharpest and that marginalized voices have a clarity that the mainstream ones cannot replicate.

That Zakir has become the standard-bearer of this school only underlines how badly India needs such voices in its public life.

The democratization of culture

To cast his Madison Square Garden triumph as simply an Indian “conquering the West” is to miss the point. He is not there because he was sponsored by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), or dispatched as an envoy to seduce diasporas with patriotic sentiment. He rose because India itself chose him. His YouTube sketches went viral, his seats sold out on BookMyShow, and stadiums filled because the public decided they wanted his irreverent yet warm-eyed take on life. He represents the democratization of culture: no crony networks, no politician’s nod, no chest-thumping state project. Just one young man’s voice breaking through the static, amplified by the millions who saw themselves reflected in it.

Zakir’s lesson is larger than nationality.

And that, perhaps, explains why his moment at the Garden is so resonant. When Pichai or Nadella wins, we celebrate the triumph of an Indian mind in the global marketplace. When Zakir wins, it feels like we have all sneaked in with him – the cramped flats, the failed proposals, the pressure of being ordinary in a country obsessed with extraordinary. In Zakir’s laugh, the middle class hears its own victory cry. In his Hindustani monologue under the Manhattan neon, a new chapter is being written – not one where India chases the world, but one where the world listens, in our own language, on our own terms.

It is fashionable now to say the next global comedy superstar may well be Indian. That is possible, even likely. But Zakir’s lesson is larger than nationality. His story tells us what happens when authenticity wins over artifice, when inclusion beats dogma, when content outweighs identity. Perhaps that is why the image of him under the lights at Madison Square Garden is more than a career highlight.

It is an improbable testament: that sometimes, the underdog does not just survive the weight of his history. He laughs through it, with millions beside him, and in doing so, shows us a future that is, in fact, worth smiling about.

As Honorary President of The Himalayan Dialogues and a specialist in global leadership and crisis communication, Sunoor Verma writes in a personal capacity. His views are independent of his institutional affiliations. Details at www.sunoor.net.