Updated Aug. 8, 2025 at 3:50 p.m.*

Welcome to the far-out world of micronations, mini-states that range from a personal hobby to a geographic stake in a political stance. This unusual designation has sprung up over the decades as a solution for everything from protesting your government to wanting to issue your own banknotes to even simply being able to sing your very own self-acclaiming national anthem.

A variable count suggests there are currently around 100 active micronations around the world, with more than 400 recorded in recent history.

In Australia, where one-third of all micronations are located, Taiwanese businessman James Chang tried to turn his Rockhampton Plaza Hotel into a country to avoid “excessive” taxes. More recently, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama announced at the United Nations the creation of the tiny Bektashi State, embodying a more tolerant version of Islam, inside his nation’s borders.

There have been others spread out across the world over the years, from the Principality of Sealand, a platform floating on the North Sea, to the Republic of Rose Island which was once bombed by the Italian government to Slowjamastan, a relatively new micronation in the California desert.

Worldcrunch takes you on a tour around some of the world’s more peculiar micronations:

The Free Republic of Verdis, from Roblox to real life

Daniel Jackson, next to the flag of his micronation The Free Republic of Verdis. Credit: @danieljacksonvs



Australian Daniel Jackson, 20, declared himself the president of his self-created country, located along the Danube River between Croatia and Serbia, on 125-acres of forest that remained unclaimed due to an ongoing border dispute between the two countries.

A fan of the online gaming platform Roblox, Jackson says he was 14 when he had the idea for Verdis, which he proclaimed on May 30, 2019 at age 18. But settling the micronation hasn’t been easy. In 2023, Croatian police detained and deported Jackson and his supporters. Banned from Croatia, Jackson now operates a “government-in-exile” and is working for recognition of his micronation, which now boasts a cabinet, a constitution, a flag and nearly 400 “citizens” worldwide.

The Sovereign State of the Bektashi Order, haven of religious tolerance

Bektashi World Center in Tirana, Albania. – Philipp Wasserscheidt/Flickra

Speaking at the United Nations, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama announced plans to create a Bektashi-run microstate. The Sovereign State of the Bektashi Order would become the world’s smallest nation with just 10-hectare, a quarter the size of Vatican City, and will promote tolerance and moderation.

The Bektashi movement, an Islamic Sufi order, originated from Turkey. It was banned in the 17th century and later in 1925 and came under fire several times for its liberal approach to faith. The Sovereign State would allow alcohol and would not impose any lifestyle rules, promoting instead a peaceful, open version of Islam. The legislation is currently being developed and Dervish Baba Mondi, the current spiritual leader of the order, expressed hope that other countries would recognize the new state’s sovereignty once it’s created.

Republic of Parva Domus, fishing for pleasure

Parva Domus presidential palace – commons.wikimedia.org

The self-proclaimed micronation is easy to miss: with a territory of just 0.2 km² nestled in a Punta Carretas neighborhood of the Uruguayan capital of Montevideo. We know the history of the Pilgrims who first sailed the Atlantic to escape religious persecutions, and Liberia was created as a place for former African slaves to live freely … The Republic of Parva Domus? Well, 140 years ago, it was established by amateur Uruguayan fishermen who wanted to have their own, handy storage unit for their fishing rods.

The Latin inscription on the house’s front, Parva Domus Magna Quies, encapsulates the nation’s motto: “small house, big rest.” Like any other country in the world, those who enter its grounds have to abide by the nation’s Constitution. Among the centuries-old rules, citizens are forbidden to talk about touchy subjects such as politics, religion, and, yes, sports. The nation’s mission is “pleasure and happiness,” as proclaimed in their national anthem.

The male-only democracy also punishes any member who gets angry, by sending him in a cage before holding a trial. The defendant is allowed to have a lawyer, which isn’t too hard to find. While women aren’t allowed, many of the Parva citizens are lawyers, doctors or politicians.

As of today, 843,297 citizenships have been granted since Parva Domus’ date of foundation, in 1878. The “day of independence”, as they call it, is celebrated every year with a parade of its citizens wearing goofy costumes in the streets of Punta Carretas.

Respubliko de la Insulo de la Rozoj, a small and short-lived “alternative” nation

The long platform was constructed in 1968 – Wikimedia

Floating in the Adriatic Sea, between Cesenatico and Rimini, Italy, the Republic of Rose Island was a 400 square-meter-long platform that served mostly as a tourist attraction 11 kilometers off the Rimini coast. Constructed in 1968 in the middle of the Atlantic sea, the long platform of Bologna-born engineer Giorgio Rosa became a real republic in only 55 days, from getting its own flag and national language — the Esperanto — to writing an official constitution.

Take a European climate of anti-conformism in the late 1960s, add an innovative Italian engineer, and you end up with the short-lived Respubliko de la Insulo de la Rozoj.

Sadly, it took the Italian government 55 days to decide and organize the island’s destruction. After this episode, the UN changed Italy’s maritime delimitation rules from 9.6 km to to 17.7 km. The small micronation was assembled on a platform that used an innovative technique that Rosa later patented.

Slowjamastan, in the California desert (no Crocs allowed)

Founded in 2021 by American radio personality Randy “R Dub!” Williams, Slowjamastan is a self-declared micronation located in the California desert. Covering 4.5 hectares (11 acres) in Imperial County, it claims independence from the United States, complete with a national anthem, flag, and strict ban on Crocs. By 2023, Slowjamastan had reportedly granted “citizenship” to thousands of supporters worldwide, many of whom have never set foot in the territory.

Slowjamastan is as much a satirical social experiment as it is a political statement. Blending humor with elements of traditional nationhood, it mocks bureaucracy while embracing national pride. The micronation has its own currency, passport and government, where the self-proclaimed “Sultan” rules with an iron fist — except when it comes to slow jams, the R&B music genre that inspired its creation.

Despite its comedic nature, Slowjamastan also engages in charitable efforts, raising funds for various causes through merchandise and citizenship applications. The micronation encourages engagement with world affairs, albeit with a playful twist, proving that even the smallest “nations” can make a cultural impact.

Principality of Sealand (North Sea), Freedom From the sea

Paddy Roy Bates claimed the platform in 1967 – Flickr

The tiny platform of 4,000 m² is located in the North Sea approximately 12 kilometers off the coast of Suffolk. Paddy Roy Bates, a British citizen & pirate radio broadcaster, ejected the radio members and claimed the platform as its own from 1967 onwards.

This unrecognized man-made structure, has hereditary royal rulers, fantasy passports, a flag and a national anthem. It is located on a platform that was constructed during World War II as a defense emplacement, then occupied by a pirate radio station.

In August 1978, German-born Alexander Achenbach, self-proclaimed Prime Minister of Sealand, hired mercenaries to attack the micronation and took Bates’s son hostage. However, he was able to retake Sealand, captured Achenbach and charged him with “treason against Sealand”. He would stay imprisoned unless he paid close to ,000. Germany had to send people to negotiate Achenbach’s liberation. After the negotiation, the Bates family claimed that the diplomat’s visit meant a facto recognition of Sealand by Germany.

Sealand sells “fantasy passports,” not valid for international travel and in 1997, the Bates family revoked all Sealand passports issued for 22 years. This came to dismantle the international money laundering ring that had appeared by using the sale of fake Sealand passports to finance drug trafficking and money laundering. In 1987, the United Kingdom extended its territorial waters to 12 nautical miles. Sealand is now part of British territorial waters.

La République du Saugeais, born from a joke

Georgette Bertin-Pourchet, presidente of the RÃ©publique and daughter of Georges Pourchet – Leo Delafontaine

In the département of Doubs, in eastern France, the Republic of 128 km² extends for 11 municipalities. In 1947, the prefect of the department of Doubs came to Montbenoît and had lunch in the Hôtel de l’Abbaye, owned by Georges Pourchet. Jokingly, Pourchet asked the Prefect if he had a permit to enter the Republic of Saugeais. After inventing details about the fantasy republic, the prefect responded by naming Pourchet president of the Free Republic of Saugeais.

Widow of George, president Gabrielle Pourchet took the micronation to another level by appointing a prime minister, a general secretary, twelve ambassadors and over 300 honorary citizens. Langue Saugette, a Franco-Provençal dialect, was the language of the song adopted as the national anthem, written in 1910. As what could seem a kind of recognition, the French Postal Service created a postal stamp to commemorate the Republic in 1987.

Atlantium, secular humanist utopia

George II of Atlantium – Youtube/National Geographic

Established in 1981 by three Sydney teenagers, they claimed a 10 m² provisional territory in the suburb of Narwee, Australia, as Atlantium’s first capital. In 1999, the founder’s 61-square-meter apartment became the second capital of and Concordia became the third capital of Atlantium on 2008, when the rural 0.76 km² Province of Aurora, was created. In 2015, the micronation had almost 3,000 “citizens”, most of whom signed up online from more than 100 countries, and have never been to Atlantium.

Atlantium was described as a refreshing antidote to the reactionary self-aggrandizement of so many micronations by The Lonely Planet Guide to Home-Made Nations in 2006. The book highlights the micronation’s progressive, liberal policies and describes it as a “secular humanist utopia.”

The micronation sold stamps, coins and banknotes online and claimed to use the profit for the Empire’s ongoing operations and charitable causes. Some of the political stances of Atlantium are for unrestricted international freedom of movement, the right to abortion and euthanasia. The microstate insists their citizens should be active in the political process no matter where they live.

*Originally published Nov. 28, 2021, this article was updated Aug. 8, 2025, with new information about The Free Republic of Verdis.