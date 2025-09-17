Chantal Lamarre is a well-known Canadian comedian, actor, and TV presenter, known best for her place in Québécois television programs like Infoman and Les Trois Mousquetaires, radio shows like ICI Première, and most recently in her live show Steppetttes et Cornemuse.

Lamarre talks to Paris Calling about going from being a shy child to an outspoken performer, the challenges of sexism in show business, and the need for some fun and entertainment in the current political climate. The Montréal native also shared her ideas about the roots of Quebecois and French-Canadian humor. Her English voice is produced with the help of AI voice-matching technology.

This is Paris Calling, where each week we encounter a notable person from somewhere around the world. We are breaking new ground by bringing non-English interviews into English with the use of Al tools that allow us to translate our guest’s words, without changing their voice.

