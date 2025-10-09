-Analysis-

BARCELONA — Festivals have long been moments when city life feels most collective, when streets are filled with energy and neighbors come together as a community. Yet in recent years, this tradition has shifted: What once belonged mainly to locals is increasingly oriented toward visitors, with many celebrations now shaped as much for tourists as for residents.

The Fiestas de Horta in Barcelona is a clear example of how local festivities can turn into a kind of showcase. In 2025, alongside the usual concerts and traditional activities, an unusual event took shape: suitcase throwing, organized by a local shop called Labossa. The challenge was simple — throw a bag weighing up to 15 kilograms (33 pounds) as far as possible. What started as a playful idea unintentionally became a metaphor for a more serious issue: the impact of tourism on everyday neighborhood life.

At first glance, it was a game. But for many residents, the image of suitcases flying through the air represented something else: forced displacement, real estate pressure, changes in the use of public space. In short, the feeling that the neighborhood is being transformed to appeal to visitors rather than to those who live there on a daily basis.

Touristification and us

The term “touristification” sums this up well: It describes the process by which nearly all social interactions in a place become shaped by tourism. In this context, celebrations that were once collective and self-contained — events valued for their own sake — now serve a dual purpose: to attract visitors and drive consumption. This is why flashy, attention-grabbing activities appear, designed for photos and headlines. The festival, rather than expressing local identity, becomes a cultural product packaged for outsiders.

Feria de abril de Sevilla held in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain. Image: Edmund Gall/Flickr

The risk is that its authenticity will be diluted, and that residents will feel increasingly disconnected from the event.

Tourists receive a sanitized, uniform version of culture.

What is happening in this Barcelona neighborhood is being mirrored in many other places. Festivals such as the Festes de Gràcia, the Fallas de València, the Sanfermines, and even Semana Santa in Seville have all seen a sharp rise in tourism over the past decade. While this brings clear economic benefits, it also generates tensions: crowded streets, altered traditions, and residents who feel they are celebrating more for visitors than for themselves.

More than just fun

Festivals also reflect the city that hosts them. In Horta, the thrown suitcase symbolizes much broader issues: gentrification, rising rents and the loss of neighborhood spaces. This is more than a festive anecdote; it’s a reminder that mass tourism shapes the daily lives of residents. When celebrations are designed for visitors, locals can feel alienated, while tourists receive a sanitized, uniform version of culture, stripped of the subtleties that make it meaningful.

It’s important to remember that festivals have never been only about fun. Historically, they have served to protest, vindicate and highlight injustices. Today, festivals continue to act as a social barometer: the programmed activities, who participates, and how people respond to the crowds reveal much about the health of a neighborhood community.

The example of Horta shows that festivals are not innocent — they reflect how we choose to live together in the city. Touristification may bring money, but it can also undermine neighborhood autonomy, encourage cultural homogenization, and weaken the social fabric.

In a time when individualism dominates, popular festivals remain necessary — and urgent — spaces for encounter and collectivity. Keeping them alive means defending local participation, protecting our own traditions, and thinking about what kind of city we want.

Perhaps the next time we see a suitcase flying through the air in Horta, we will remember that it is not just a fun game. It is also a warning: Festivals may be a tourist attraction, but above all they should continue to be a celebration of identity, cultural resistance and class consciousness.