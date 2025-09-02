-Analysis-

BUENOS AIRES — Money is, essentially, an instrument for exchanging goods and services. In people’s psychological lives however, it often becomes a symbol loaded with meanings, emotions and values that go far beyond its material value.

For the latest news & views from every corner of the world, Worldcrunch Today is the only truly international newsletter. Sign up here.

Our relationship with money is not neutral: It is colored by personal history, upbringing, experiences of wanting or abundance, and cultural beliefs. In childhood, money is rarely understood in economic terms. What is recorded is the way adults talk about it, how they handle it and, above all, the emotions it arouses.

A child who grows up in a home where money is scarce may associate it with anxiety, deprivation and conflict. In contrast, a child raised in a comfortable environment may associate it with security, freedom and possibilities. In both cases, emotional imprints are established that will influence the relationship with money in adulthood.

How money affects people

From a psychological perspective, money can function as a symbol of power and control. Not only does it grant the ability to decide about one’s own life, but it also influences how a person feels toward others. Possessing it can generate a sense of independence; lacking it, a perception of vulnerability or dependence.

Another meaning is that of success or personal worth. In societies that exalt consumption and accumulation, earning money is associated with “having succeeded,” while scarcity is experienced as failure.

Money also mediates our connection with time. Saving it is, in a sense, to accumulate future time: resources to face unexpected events, retire early or allow for the luxury of taking a break. Spending it immediately, on the other hand, responds to a logic of present gratification. Some people use it to postpone anxieties and plan for the long term, while others use it to satisfy impulses and seek momentary relief. No strategy is intrinsically “right” or “wrong.” The important thing is to recognize the emotional needs that underlie each behavior.

The emotional value of money

The role of money as a substitute for affection or a means of emotional compensation cannot be ignored. Some people with difficulty expressing affection replace it with expensive gifts or financial favors. Others use it as protection against the fear of abandonment: “If I have money, I will never lack company or help.” In crisis situations, money takes on an even greater emotional value. The sudden loss of income can destabilize not only the household economy but also personal identity.

Money is not a mere object but a repository of expectations and fears.

Similarly, receiving an inheritance or winning a large sum can provoke ambivalent feelings: joy for the gain, but also guilt. These reactions reveal that money is not a mere object but a repository of expectations and fears.

From a mental health perspective, it’s helpful for each person to reflect on their own relationship with money. Ultimately, money is an indispensable tool for social life, but also a mirror reflecting our fears and desires. Understanding its psychological significance doesn’t mean downplaying its practical value, but rather recognizing that its influence on our lives is deeper than its apparent worth.