BEIJING — China’s top court has ruled that employers must pay into the national social insurance system for their workers, in a move that has set off heated debate. The ruling, which takes effect September 1, aims to strengthen labor protections but has also raised concerns it will shrink wages and add pressure on struggling businesses.

The court ruled that any agreement excluding social insurance contributions shall be deemed invalid. It further provides that where an employer fails to make mandatory contributions, an employee may terminate the labor contract and claim economic compensation. If the employer subsequently makes up the contributions, it can also require the employers to reimburse the portion they were legally obliged to cover.

The ruling invalidates all “voluntary waiver” agreements and obliges employers to make social insurance contributions. Non-compliance will incur a daily fine of 0.05% on unpaid amounts, with additional penalties ranging from one to three times the arrears for continued violations.s

Strictly speaking, mandatory participation is not being introduced for the first time. China’s 1995 Labor Law already required social insurance coverage, but enforcement has long been patchy: many firms and employees signed waiver agreements or contributed based on lower wage benchmarks. According to Caixin, a Beijing-based Chinese news outlet, Chinese courts had previously issued inconsistent rulings when workers later sought compensation under such waivers. The new interpretation, by confirming that such compensation must be granted, is viewed as a significant tightening in workers’ favor.

Business at risk

Debate over the measure went viral on Weibo, China’s largest social media platform. Supporters argue it strengthens workers’ long-term welfare. Hu Xijin, former editor-in-chief of the state-run Global Times, said it was meant to “enhance grassroots workers’ benefits, with the cost ultimately shared by society.” Xiong Wei, vice president of the China Law Society’s Fiscal and Tax Law Research Association, acknowledged take-home pay would fall but said the rule offers stronger protection for pensions, medical care and workplace injury.

Sept. 6, 2025, Zhoushan, China: A worker operates at the construction site of the east main tower of Shuangyumen super major bridge in east China’s Zhejiang Province Credit: Xinhua via ZUMA Press

Critics warn the policy will erode workers’ take-home pay and add pressure on businesses, forcing cuts in hiring and benefits. Bloomberg, citing Société Générale, estimated it could raise labor costs by about 1% of gross domestic product, mostly affecting small and medium-sized firms. Yet China’s Ministry of Industry and Information says China’s 52 million small, medium and micro-sized enterprises employ more than 80% of the workforce.

Analysts say the rules will weigh most heavily on standard labor contracts, where employers must pay all five types of social insurance. The effect on non-standard arrangements, such as part-time or agency work, is expected to be smaller. While how the rules ripple through gig and platform work remains uncertain.

The fallout is starting to be visible. The head of a manufacturing firm with fewer than 100 employees told Southern Weekend last month that many factories in the region have begun laying off employees, only to rehire them through labor agencies in an effort to evade social security costs.

What’s at stake — and who needs whom?

China’s social insurance system statutorily covers five areas: pensions, medical care, unemployment, work-related injury and maternity. Employers and employees share the cost of the first three, while the latter two are funded entirely by employers.

Despite the broad coverage, fewer than 250 million people are enrolled in all five kinds simultaneously.

Non-payment stems from both sides: employers often avoid contributions to cut labor costs, while some workers willingly forgo coverage to keep more take-home pay. In other cases, companies strike deals to swap insurance for cash subsidies. Such practice is especially prevalent in service and manufacturing sectors, where high turnover, thin margins and small private firms dominate.

The deeper problem lies in the imbalance between revenue and spending, with social security outlays rising faster than income.

A March Caixin report noted that China’s social insurance fund is increasingly reliant on fiscal subsidies, even as local governments struggle to fill the gaps. The strain is evident in major cities: in 2024, Beijing’s residents’ medical insurance fund posted a 520 million yuan ($72 million) deficit, while Tianjin’s reached 1.36 billion yuan ($182 million) — its fourth consecutive year in the red.

Meanwhile, companies and workers complain of the heavy burden imposed by still-high contribution rates.

Sept. 8, 2025, Beijing, China: Media professionals work at a press conference held by the State Council Information Office (SCIO) on promoting socialist rule of law and judicial administration and serving high-quality development during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) in Beijing Credit: Xinhua via ZUMA Press

He Bin, a public policy researcher, told Caixin that official figures show China’s combined social insurance contribution rate fell from 41% in 2015 to 33.95% in 2022. Even after those cuts, the rate remains among the highest globally.

With China’s population aging and birth rates declining, the picture remains grim. The Chinese Academy of Social Sciences once projected in 2019 that China’s main urban pension fund could be depleted by 2035. By 2050, nearly every worker could be supporting a retiree.

China’s pension pressures are also weighing on the younger generation’s willingness to contribute. The New York Times once reported that many young adults doubt they will ever receive payouts, with some unemployed or gig workers opting out entirely.

Pension fairness sparks controversy

As the debate over mandatory insurance intensified, public anger also turned to the fairness of China’s pension system — particularly the wide gaps between urban and rural residents and between public- and private-sector workers.

“After paying into the system for a lifetime, getting just a hundred yuan or so a month makes no sense,” one viral Weibo post reads.

The Supreme Court’s ruling may have clarified the “must pay” side of the social insurance debate, but how those funds are distributed remains unresolved. Critics also warn of practical pitfalls: if older employees are forced into the system but cannot meet the minimum contribution years, are their payments effectively wasted? Could the rule even encourage employers to favor retirees, who are exempt, over job seekers who would require coverage? For now, such questions remain unanswered, leaving the true impact of the new mandate to be seen once it takes effect.