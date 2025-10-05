HAMBURG — For more than two decades, Herman Pontzer, professor of evolutionary anthropology and global health at Duke University, has studied human metabolism and energy expenditure, especially in hunter-gatherer cultures. Few researchers have reshaped our understanding of how humans burn energy, and how this relates to lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and obesity, as much as he has. His book Burn, which debunks common myths about metabolism, became an international bestseller.

For the latest news & views from every corner of the world, Worldcrunch Today is the only truly international newsletter. Sign up here.

DIE ZEIT: Mr. Pontzer, you became known for your field research with the Hadza people. Who are the Hadza, and what makes them so fascinating for science?

Herman Pontzer: They are a hunter-gatherer community in northern Tanzania. The Hadza have no electricity, no cars, no modern technology. Instead, the men head out each morning to hunt with handmade bows, while the women gather wild plants and roots. For us anthropologists, the Hadza offer a rare window into the past. Humans and our ancestors lived as hunter-gatherers for about 2 million years, which is far longer than the relatively short time since the dawn of agriculture. Hunting and gathering is therefore the way of life that shaped us evolutionarily.

Your specialty is human metabolism. You study how much energy people use. Why did that lead you to the Hadza?

Many researchers assume that today’s widespread diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease, and obesity, stem from drastically altered living conditions — for example, that we move far less than our ancestors did. But to really test this, you need a comparison with people who still live traditionally. Before our research with the Hadza, the prevailing belief was that people in industrialized societies burn far fewer calories each day because they are less active. That, in turn, was thought to explain rising health problems like obesity.

Yet your research showed this assumption was wrong.

We started our work with the Hadza in 2010, convinced that they must burn many more calories than the average American. To put it simply, a Hadza covers as much ground in a day as an American does in a week. But to our surprise, the results showed that the Hadza actually consume about the same number of calories per day as people in the United States and Europe, once you factor in their slightly smaller body size.

Excuse me?

Yes, it was a huge surprise, even for us. At first it was frustrating, because I had hoped to uncover a clear formula for human energy expenditure.

For a long time, scientists thought daily energy needs could be calculated by simply adding up basal metabolic rate, digestion and physical activity. According to that logic, the Hadza should have been burning many more calories than Americans.

Exactly. But in reality, things are far more complex. Looking back, that “Hadza moment” was exactly what scientists live for: When your hypothesis is wrong, you actually learn something.

Person exercising in a gym. Image: Dylan Nolte/Unsplash

Obesity and its related health problems are straining healthcare systems around the world. Your research suggests that the main cause is not too little exercise but overeating. Would you go so far as to say that exercise is not an effective way to burn calories and lose weight?

It is not that exercise has no effect at all, but the effect is surprisingly weak. We actually have very little control over how many calories we burn. Studies show, for instance, that overweight people put on an exercise program do not end up burning more energy than they would without it.

A Dutch study even found this holds true for people training for a half marathon.

Yes, it is an impressive study. The participants burned on average only about 100 calories more per day than before, even though they were running countless kilometers every week. The effect was strongest at the very beginning of training. Over time, they increased their mileage, but their overall energy expenditure barely rose. In some studies, you do see exercise nudging energy use upward, but never as dramatically as people expect.

How can that be? Where does the energy go?

Of course, while you are exercising, you do burn more calories. Your heart rate rises, your breathing quickens, your muscles work harder. But what matters is what happens afterward, in the days and weeks that follow. That is when the body adapts.

We know for a fact that active people tend to have lower levels of chronic inflammation.

What does that adaptation look like?

Exercise affects many processes that we often overlook. We are currently publishing a paper showing that when people exercise regularly, their bodies start using less energy at rest and while sleeping. Other studies show that athletes and regular exercisers have a weaker stress response: in stressful moments, they release less adrenaline and cortisol, and their heart rates rise less than those of sedentary people. We also know for a fact that active people tend to have lower levels of chronic inflammation. Exercise essentially tamps down the immune system, which is probably beneficial, because in many people it is overactive and promotes inflammation.

Are those the reasons exercise is so healthy, even if it does little for weight loss? After all, fit people live considerably longer on average.

We have known since at least the 1950s that exercise is profoundly healthy. But for a long time, we lacked a clear explanation. It never fully added up that changes in the muscles, including the heart muscle, could account for all the benefits. Research into energy expenditure now gives us a better picture: Exercise does not make us burn more calories overall, it makes us burn the calories we do consume in healthier ways.

What lessons can we draw from this for people trying to lose weight?

I am not a physician, but research leads me to these conclusions: We have little control over our energy use. Exercise, therefore, does not help much with weight loss. What does help is eating fewer calories — ideally in a way that still leaves you feeling satisfied. Eating more fiber and protein helps with satiety. Many people find low-carb diets useful. Others cut out sweets entirely. Still others fast, limiting eating to specific times, like between noon and dinner. The big mistake is assuming there is one right diet. There is not. Different approaches work to different degrees for different people. It is also important to start gradually, so you do not immediately feel miserable and trigger your body to resist too strongly.

A group of young Hadza boys hunt for meat and honey in Lake Eyasi, Ngorongoro district, Tanzania. Image: Stefan Kleinowitz/ZUMA Wire

In your new book Adaptable, you explain how the human body has been shaped by evolution. You also tell a story about body weight, using the example of the Daasanach people.

The Daasanach are herders in northern Kenya. They keep goats, cows and camels, somewhat like the Maasai. The region is scorching hot and dry, life is tough, and aid organizations are always present. We arrived there in 2017 and spoke with the head of a German aid group working locally. He told us, “It’s great that you want to study nutrition here, but I should warn you, the children are in terrible shape. Two-thirds are malnourished.” I asked what he meant. He explained they had measured the children’s height and weight and compared them to the WHO growth charts.

Parents know these percentile charts from pediatricians. They are used to assess whether a child is developing normally, well-nourished, or overweight.

According to the aid worker, the Daasanach children were all too thin, and two-thirds classified as malnourished. That surprised me and Rosemary, the Kenyan scientist I was working with. Because as we went around, talked to families, and watched the kids play, they seemed happy and full of energy. The women also had many children, which is usually a sign of good nutrition.

In very hot regions, people tend to be taller and leaner, a body type that helps them shed heat efficiently.

That does sound puzzling.

We then examined the growth charts collected at a local health center. They showed that Daasanach children are born with normal weight and height. But around age two, they grow significantly taller without putting on much extra weight. As a result, their height-to-weight ratio looks poor. What is actually happening, though, is something anthropologists documented decades ago: in very hot regions, people tend to be taller and leaner, a body type that helps them shed heat efficiently. The aid organization’s mistake was to interpret this growth pattern as malnutrition, when in fact it was an evolutionary, genetic adaptation.

The Daasanach example shows how medicine can do harm if it ignores genetic differences between populations. At the same time, in your book you reject the concept of race — in German, we say “ethnicity.” Why?

Race is a social construct. The genetic variation among Black people, for example, is enormous. Rosemary, my Kenyan colleague, is Black like the Daasanach. But in terms of genes for height and weight, she is probably more similar to me than to them. The race category is blunt and misleading; it does not capture the true genetic complexity.



You instead talk about genetic populations. What is the difference?

Populations are small clusters in the broad landscape of human genetic diversity that affect how the body functions. This recognizes that relevant adaptations occur more locally. The Daasanach are one example; another would be people in the Andes, who have genes that help them absorb oxygen at high altitudes. These are real evolutionary adaptations. Most of the genetic variation we see worldwide, however, is just noise with no effect on our bodies, their structure, or how they work.