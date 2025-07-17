HELSINKI — You expect to see smiling faces everywhere when you travel to Finland, the world’s happiest country. But what you actually find is a straight line where the mouth should be. Straight mouths on the rocks of the archipelago islands, straight mouths outside the saunas, straight mouths behind tram windows.

The Finns don’t smile.

Unless you ask them about the World Happiness Report. “Did you hear Finland is the happiest country in the world? Why do you think that is?” That’s when they chuckle, maybe snort, and flash a wry, sympathetic smile.

“I wonder which Finns they actually surveyed.”

One woman pulls out her phone and zooms in on a group photo of a bunch of straight-mouthed people gathered on a staircase. “Do those look like happy people to you?” she asks.

The World Happiness Report comes out every year. Thousands of citizens from nearly every country are surveyed about their happiness, meant to represent the national mood. For eight years, Finland has consistently ranked first.

“Finland wins double gold in World Happiness Report 2018.”



“Triple success: Finland remains the happiest country in the world.” (2020)



“Finland remains in the top spot for the sixth year in a row.” (2023)

While many Finns were skeptical of the report at first and now just laugh about it, the rest of the world gazes longingly toward Finland, as if the secret to happiness were hidden somewhere in its forests or lakes. But is it really? Can Finland make you happy?

Maybe it’s time to ask the people who came here chasing happiness.

Lucky ones

Kathrin Deter, 36, a German-Luxembourgish woman who has lived in Helsinki for 15 years, found happiness in Finland. And more than that, she’s even made it her job. She blogs about it and works as a city host for Helsinki, which means welcoming foreign journalists and advertising professionals, recommending film locations, and explaining the Finnish way of life. Sometimes she even organizes outings for visiting entrepreneurs, sending them off on sauna boats or foraging for mushrooms in the forest.

One morning in June, she strolls through Töölönlahti Park in Helsinki, as content as if she had personally planted the birch groves along the shoreline. Whenever she spots something lovely, she points it out:



“See that fisherman over there in the reeds? Sometimes they cast their lines from the bridge.”



“And that, that’s not a lake; the water connects to the sea.”



“Isn’t that café on the rock over there adorable?”



“And over there, the historic greenhouse!”



Then she lifts her camera and snaps a photo.

This morning in Helsinki, Deter is scouting locations for a film crew from the U.S., sets for a romantic comedy. “I always want to show Finland at its best,” she says. She can gush about that best side for hours: the clean air, the closeness to nature, the work-life balance, the calm. If Finland ever needed a happiness ambassador, Deter would be the obvious choice.

But the truth is, Finland probably doesn’t need a happiness ambassador anymore. Finnish happiness has long since become a symbol of its own. Even at the airport, neon signs show cheerful sauna-goers splashing water on each other, with the word happiness blinking across the screen. Welcome to Helsinki! The Finnish tourism board now promotes the country with a simple phrase: Visit Finland — the happiest country in the world.

In 2019, two years after Finland rose to the top of the happiness rankings, the onnellisuusraportti, the same tourism agency launched an ambitious campaign: Rent a Finn.

Tourists could enter a lottery to be paired with Finns who would teach them the secrets of Finnish living, the Finnish way of life. They went camping, sailing, swimming, meditating or into the sauna together. A kind of one-on-one happiness coaching. The campaign led to a surge in hotel bookings and flight reservations, won numerous awards and drew coverage from journalists around the world – including Die Zeit.

“Finns are known for being reserved. The trains are so quiet it feels eerie, like the carriages are empty, even though people are sitting inside.” (Credit Image: © Rob Schoenbaum/ZUMA)

But more than anything, it left behind a special feeling that still clings to Finland today: the feeling of quiet happiness. A momentary, individual kind of happiness that only you can find for yourself, once you tune out everything else. Ideally, in a sauna.

In Finland, I could be alone without feeling like a weirdo

It’s the same feeling Deter talks about. She says she first fell for Finland 20 years ago, on a family trip. As a teenager into metal, she was thrilled when two musicians from the band HIM sat across from her in a bar. But even more so, as an only child who enjoyed solitude. “In Finland, I could be alone without feeling like a weirdo,” she says.

What she still cherishes most about Finland, she calls “the happiness of small things” – a fleeting kind of joy. Maybe that’s why she captures it constantly, through her blog, on Instagram, in her work: so she doesn’t let it slip away.

It’s the little things that matter to her: the sun warming her skin. Fresh strawberries at the market. Delicious tap water. The harbor’s cobblestones. The sea that surrounds Helsinki is dark, like spilled ink, but so clean that you can step in and swim almost anywhere. The spotless train station concourse with its Art Deco chandeliers. The punctual buses. The light filtering into the glass State Library, never too dim, never too bright, “always so soft,” just right for photos. The elderly Finns sitting silently on benches by the water, squinting at the sun. “Aren’t they cute?” Deter always seems to find something “cute” or “pretty” or “beautiful.” As if Finland were the perfect backdrop for her, too.

But is that really the secret to happiness? Something you can snap in a photo or print on a postcard?

The unlucky ones

Alvaro Riveros Gorriti, 45, a Peruvian, also came to Finland in search of happiness, especially for the sake of his children. But he hasn’t quite found it for himself. He covers his disappointment with sarcasm, or at least with a crooked smile. He makes fun of Finnish food: the knackwurst, the reindeer schnitzel (“why do they always have to chop everything up?”). He mocks the Finnish preference for one-word answers (“in Finland, the motto is: the less interaction, the better”). He even jokes about the quiet cars on trains (“where you can experience Finnish happiness firsthand”).

But when he runs out of jokes, when the smile slips from his face, he suddenly looks tired and a little lost. As if his eyes were asking, “Now what?” He says the silence in Finland makes him nervous.

He’s from Lima, a city of millions. “I’m a city rat,” he says. He loves the smog, the noise, the chaos, even the violence, in a strange way. “In Peru, you can die of anything, but not of boredom.” The first time he came to Finland, with his Finnish wife and the mother of his children, he was fascinated by the silence, by the snow that muffled every sound. He liked the country. “It’s easy to like this country. As a tourist,” he says. He’s been living here for four years now, still struggling to find steady work. That’s why he delivers newspapers once a week and studies business in hopes of opening a judo studio. And he has a hard time with the Finnish way of life.

He’s sitting in his apartment in Tampere, a city north of Helsinki, in a new housing development where every house looks the same: sloped roofs, concrete facades with pastel accents, and grassy fields all around. He says he doesn’t know his neighbors. His friends from the judo club disappear right after practice, never sticking around for a beer. At the bar he sometimes visits alone, there’s always the same lonely guy sitting there, but he has no interest in talking to him. He says it’s hard in Finland to meet people, to have a spontaneous chat, to laugh, to feel any sense of connection.

It’s true, wherever you go, what stands out most is the Finns’ absence.

When he delivers newspapers, the stairwells are dark and quiet; the only sound is the clatter of the mailboxes. A bare-chested man is already waiting in the hall, hand outstretched, takes the newspaper and slams the apartment door shut before Gorriti has even pulled his arm back.

It’s true, wherever you go, what stands out most is the Finns’ absence. At the beach, lifeguards keep watch over the sea, the sand, the seagulls and the fog as it settles soundlessly on the water. In the markets, sausages, fish and berries sit glistening in their displays, as if begging someone to finally buy them. In cities, towns and suburbs, in neat housing developments where each wooden house is painted a different shade of yellow, in poorer apartment blocks stacked like Lego bricks: no faces at the windows. No people in the gardens, the front yards or the glassed-in porches. Parasols and fairy lights hang from balconies, but no one is there to turn them on or put them up. Few cars on the country roads. Barely any children on the playgrounds.

Finland is sparsely populated. In the north, there are stretches where you won’t find anyone for miles. There are 18 people per square kilometer, compared to 240 in Germany. Finns are known for being reserved. The trains are so quiet it feels eerie, like the carriages are empty, even though people are sitting inside. Outside the saunas, visitors cool off in the drizzle, steaming, their skin flushed red, exchanging only silent glances.

There’s a well-known Finnish director, Aki Kaurismäki. The characters in his films are mostly silent, too, often sitting in dim rooms, hidden behind cigarette smoke. They’re lonely and dream of love. Even if it’s exaggerated, you sometimes catch a glimpse of that same feeling in real-life Finland. Kaurismäki was once asked in an interview how he would define the Finnish character. He replied: melancholy. “It’s always dark, and when it’s dark outside, your head gets dark, too.”

“Can a country be both extremely happy and deeply unhappy at the same time?” (Credit Image: © Imago/ZUMA)

Before Finland became known for its happy population, it was known for being unhappy. Back in the 1990s, its suicide rate was among the highest in the world. Researchers believe this had less to do with the darkness, the black winter (as Finns call a winter month without snow), and more to do with loneliness, alcohol and not talking about it. Suicide rates have dropped since then, thanks mainly to awareness campaigns and expanded support services, but even now, a higher-than-average number of Finns still take their own lives or take antidepressants. This happens more than in many countries that rank much lower on the World Happiness Report.

Gorriti says he’s not used this kind of gloom. When his mother came to visit from Peru during the winter, she told him, “There’s something wrong with you, my son. You’re clearly depressed, always losing your temper.” That’s when he realized how bad he had felt since moving to Finland.

The happy and the unhappy — how do they fit together? Can a country be both extremely happy and deeply unhappy at the same time? Is Finland really happy? Or just happy in its own way?

The satisfied

Measuring happiness is, at its core, an impossible task. Ask 100 people what happiness means, and you will get 100 different answers. Aristotle pondered it, so did Buddha, Goethe, and Lana Del Rey, who once sadly sang, “Is this happiness?” There are probably more words for happiness than there are languages on Earth. In the West, especially in recent decades marked by therapy culture, happiness has come to be understood as a feeling: a happy person feels good, smiles and laughs, softly or loudly, enjoys life. Like in a commercial. Like in Rent a Finn.

But that is not the kind of happiness the World Happiness Report measures.

The World Happiness Report ranking is based on a single question: “Imagine a ladder with steps numbered from 0 at the bottom to 10 at the top. Suppose the top of the ladder represents the best possible life for you, and the bottom represents the worst possible life. Which step do you feel you are currently standing on?”

The word “happiness” does not even appear in the question.

Researchers have solved the impossible task of measuring happiness by focusing not on happiness itself but on related indicators: facets that offer a specific angle on the subject. The ladder question measures something researchers call “life satisfaction.” In other words, how people assess their lives, rationally, from a considered perspective. Happiness as a product of thought. Finland has topped this ranking for the past eight years, followed in 2025 by Denmark, Iceland, Sweden and the Netherlands.

The researchers behind the World Happiness Report have another possible metric, though it is not used for the main ranking: what they call “positive affect.” This measures happiness as a feeling. People are asked how often they laughed, felt happy or had a pleasant experience the day before. If you rank countries by that measure, the list changes. Finland drops to 25th place. Suddenly, countries like Senegal, Guatemala, Panama, Indonesia and Paraguay rise to the top. Peru, Gorriti’s home country, leaps from 65th to 20th place.

If happiness research has revealed one truth, it is this: relationships are essential to well-being.

So Finland is not actually the happiest country in the world: It is the most satisfied. And perhaps that explains why many Finns find the World Happiness Report confusing. They may laugh at the idea of happiness, but no one says they are doing badly. At a rest stop, a young Finnish woman says, “I don’t understand this happiness thing, we have a lot of problems, too. I just live my life.”

An older woman sitting on a bench by a green roundabout says, “I always sit here, that’s enough for me.”

Finns do not need to be cheerful all the time. They can walk around with blank expressions, they can look serious, even melancholic, and still live in a country that is, overall, satisfied. Being content and feeling good are certainly related, but they are not the same thing.

And the reasons behind them are different, too.

What contented countries tend to have in common is wealth, relatively equal income distribution, and a general sense among citizens that their government protects them. Finland’s high score in the World Happiness Report is, above all, the result of political choices. After World War II, Finland rapidly built a welfare state. Today, private schools are rare, and students stay together through ninth grade. Every child is guaranteed a daycare spot. Trains, buses and trams are clean and on time. Government forms can be submitted online instead of in person. There is housing for every homeless person. Thanks to the right of public access, nature is open to all; you can pick berries and mushrooms anywhere.

“Things just work,” says Kathrin Deter, who loves Finland for exactly that reason. Really, it is not tourists who should travel to Finland to learn something — it is politicians. Rent the Finnish Government.

The introverts

What makes people feel good, feel happy, smile, or laugh, though, is something else.

If happiness research has revealed one truth, it is this: Relationships are essential to well-being. Wealth, careers, yoga retreats, none of these generate positive feelings as reliably as human connection. A chat at the supermarket checkout, a kind gesture from a stranger, a weekend with friends. But community doesn’t carry the same weight everywhere. Countries where people live in larger households or often eat together do better on this front.

Finland, however, has among the smallest household sizes: On average, two people live together. In Peru, it’s four. People in Finland rarely eat in large groups. Strangers seldom help each other, even if there is a high level of trust in society. Life revolves around the nuclear family — if you have one.

In the shadow of a nursing home on the outskirts of Tampere, a man sits in a wheelchair. He says, “In Finland, you can get help. But only if you know how to ask for it.” It sounds like a special skill, being able to ask for help in a country where everyone is so self-sufficient.

“People don’t talk to each other, not really, at least not in my family,” says a young mother at the top of a forest observation tower, holding her son as they look out over endless greenery. “If you’re born with a fragile mind, like me, that’s a problem.”

Gorriti says his mother has flown in from Peru three times in the past four years to visit him and his family: three transatlantic trips, 11,000 kilometers each, dozens of hours in the air. He rarely sees his Finnish mother-in-law, even though she lives in the same country. He seems most at home in judo. Twice a week, he trains amateur athletes in a basement dojo, watching Finns push and pivot across the mats, fists clenching the lapels of their kimonos in what looks like a rough waltz. Gorriti watches them, offers advice, and when he needs to demonstrate a move, he throws himself into the hold and does not let go.

Finland is a paradise. For introverts.

Deter, on the other hand, says she loves going to her summer cottage, where the most she sees of her neighbors is a silent wave from a passing canoe. She enjoys driving in silence with friends, or sitting on the tram without anyone trying to talk to her. She says she does not mind that her Finnish isn’t perfect, that she cannot follow every word or conversation at the café. “Ignorance is bliss,” she says. “Finland is a paradise. For introverts.”

The World Happiness Report has faced growing criticism in recent years for offering a happiness ranking, even though what it actually measures is satisfaction. John Helliwell, the report’s editor and a respected economist, says, “The title of the report is absolutely appropriate. We report how happy people are with their lives, based on their cognitive evaluation.”

“The fact that Finland has been ranked the happiest country in the world for six years in a row could well put some pressure on people.” (Credit Image: © Takimoto Marina/SOPA Images/ZUMA)

When asked, he also admitted that he had initially opposed the idea of a ranking. Some countries are so close in their scores that their order may be pure chance. The differences are so slight that they hardly matter. Germany, for instance, in 22nd place, could just as easily fall anywhere from 15th to 32nd. But the demand for a ranking was so strong, Helliwell says, that they gave in. They chose one facet of happiness, and settled on the ladder question, which is seen as broader, more informative, and more reliable than, say, how people felt the day before.

Another contributor to the World Happiness Report was once asked in an interview what she thought of the report’s name; she said, “Well, maybe another word might be more accurate. But the word ‘happiness’ just draws people in.” It sells better. Hence, the name choice.

The undemanding

Why settle for being content when you could be happy? Or even the happiest? Compared to happiness, contentment can sound like a watered-down version: good, but not great. And maybe this is exactly where the Finns have something to teach us, something about the Finnish way of life.

The punctual buses, the clean city centers, the efficient bureaucracy, the good school: All of that still doesn’t explain why Finland, more than any other Nordic country, is so consistently satisfied with its welfare state. Even if the difference is just a small statistical edge, significant only in the decimal points: Where does that slight advantage come from?

Was Rent a Finn right after all? Could the secret of Finnish happiness lie in one thing that sets Finland apart more than anything else? The thing that appeared on the Finnish 2-euro coin in 2018, and was designated intangible cultural heritage in 2020? We’re talking about the sauna.

There are more than 3 million saunas in Finland — for a population of 5.5 million. Almost every home has one, either in the basement, with weekly time slots for each apartment, or as a compact electric version right in the bathroom. There are sleek saunas with glass walls or elegant wood paneling, perched like beached UFOs on the shoreline. And there is the Kotiharju Sauna, the oldest still-operating public sauna in Helsinki, dating back to 1928.

Step inside, and the place inevitably brings a slaughterhouse to mind: a cozy one, if such a thing exists. A tiled washroom with floors and walls that shine, a bunk in the corner draped in plastic sheeting where the washerwoman could scrub off the outermost layer of skin. The sauna itself is a steep stone platform. There’s barely any light, just a dim bulb overhead. A few logs stacked in a corner. A giant steel stove. Everything is blackened with soot.

It also became the place where women gave birth and where families washed their dead

In earlier days, the Kotiharju Sauna was mostly used by workers. Saturday was the day for sauna and washing. And since the sauna was relatively clean, almost sterile thanks to the heat, it also became the place where women gave birth and where families washed their dead. This continued until the 1950s.

For a long time, life in Finland was simple and harsh. Until WWII, most Finns lived in the countryside, often without running water, working tough land, fishing or logging trees. One trait is often associated with the Finnish people: They call it sisu. It roughly means grit, perseverance and hard work. After the war, in the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s, living conditions improved rapidly — faster than in many other Nordic countries. Today, Finns enjoy a high standard of living, but sisu has stayed with them. They are still seen as modest, grounded, resilient and emotionally steady, an image backed up by various studies.

And perhaps being undemanding also means not chasing happiness at all. Letting go of it. In the sauna, that happens naturally. When the heat presses into your skin, when your head feels heavy as lead, you are no longer wondering whether you are happy. You are simply present. You hear the logs crack, you sweat. Psychology has long known that the more we dwell on happiness, the less of it we tend to feel.